Under-18 graduates expected to move up grade at trials for IAAF Under 20 championship

77 Monday, June 11th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Monday, June 11th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Athletics By DENNIS OKEYO:

Kenyan 3000m Edward Zakayo lead in heat 2 during the IAAF World U18 Championships at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday 13/07/17. He won the heat.[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Chase for World tickets begins at Kasarani

Zakayo, Moraa lead chase for U20 slots in Tempere, Finland.

Commonwealth Games 5,000m bronze medallist Edward Zakayo leads a host of junior stars in search of IAAF World Under-20 tickets at Kasarani Stadium today.

The two-day event is expcted to serve up riveting action as Kenya picks a team to the global championship to be staged in Tampere, Finland from July 10-15.

Most of the Under-18 stars are expected to step up the grade.

“Since coming from Gold Coast (Australia), I have been training for this trials and finally it’s here with us. I expect strong challenge, but I’m sure I will overcome them,” Zakayo said.

“Commonwealth Games experience was massive for me. I really learnt a lot from the championship and I will be using it to my advantage at the trials,” said Zakayo, who also won a silver medal at the World U-18 championships in Nairobi last year.

World Under-18 400m silver medalist Mary Moraa christened ‘Kisii Express’ said her target was to make the team.

“Nairobi is on a high altitude, so I expect sub-64 seconds performance. I’m confident of making the squad and going for top finish at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships,” said Moraa, a student at Monganga Secondary School in Kisii County.

Some of the youngsters expcted to sail through include World Under-18 1, 400m gold medalist George Manangoi and 2,000m steeplechase junior champion Leonard Bett.

Other junior stars expected at the trials are Caren Chebet (2,000m steeplechase) and Jackline Wambui (800m).

Africa Cross Country junior men’s champion Rhonex Kipruto and silver medalist Stanley Waithaka will also be gunning for slots.

At the last championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, two years ago, Kenya won five gold medals, two silvers and two bronze finishing second behind USA.

Kenya is expected to battle for top honours in Tampere according to coach Robert Ngirisei, who was appointed head coach by AK last week.