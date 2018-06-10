SportPesa Super Cup: Gor Mahia FC to face Everton for second time after 2-0 win over Tanzania's Simba

Gor Mahia players celebrates after beating Tanzania Simba SC 2-0 in final to emerge the Sportpesa Super cup Champions 2018 at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday 10/06/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Gor set up Everton rematch

Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge score to as K’Ogalo retain Cup

Kenyan champions maul Simba to book ticket to Goodison Park

Dylan Kerr finally got revenge over his former employers, Simba SC, as SportPesa Super Cup champions Gor Mahia beat the Tanzanians 2-0 on Sunday to set up a historic rematch with English Premier League side Everton, at Goodison Park.

The undoubtedly biggest contest in East Africa staged at Afraha Stadium lived up to the billing as the Rwandese duo of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge scored a goal each to secure a once in a lifetime opportunity to clash with the Toffees in Merseyside. Everton beat K'Ogalo 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Dar es Saalam last year.

"It is a dream come true for most of the players as they have never played in Europe. It is a sweet victory and I have proved the Simba management wrong; they did a mistake to fire me," a delighted Kerr told The Standard Sports.

Gor Captain Harun Shakava couldn't hide his joy after defending the title unbeaten.

"This is a reward for teamwork. We played as a unit and I happy we retained the trophy unbeaten and without conceding a single goal. We can't wait to play at Goodison Park," said Shakava.

Apart from winning a trip to the United Kingdom, the record Kenyan champions also pocketed Sh 3M in cash prize, while Wekundu wa Msimbazi went back to Tanzania with Sh 1M. Kenyan international Philemon Otieno was named the man of the match as Shaban Odhoji and Meddie Kagere walked away with the golden gloves and golden boot respectively.

It took only five minutes for an ever green Kagere to break the deadlock when he comfortably controlled a sumptuous square ball from Tuyisenge, turned on his right before smashing a low drive past Simba goalkeeper Aishi Manula to take his tournament tally to four goals.

As the two teams were engaged in a grueling battle on the pitch, chants, dancing and the noise from the terraces at the fully packed Afraha Stadium kept the contest alive and frenzied throughout.

The early goal gave Gor confidence as they controlled the proceedings, intensified their attack and displayed some eye-catching football.

Juma Rashid then balloned his attempt in the tenth minute before Shiza Kichuya's effort was blocked by a solid Gor defence.

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji was called into action in the 27th minute but he had little difficulty to gather Rashid's effort before Kichuya's shot was intercepted by Joash Onyango.

Odhiambo would then force a fine save from Simba keeper through a free kick after Erasto Nyoni had fouled Tuyisenge.

Francis Kahata could have given the record Kenyan champions a two goal cushion into the break when he received an inviting pass from Geoffrey Walusimbi in the area, but the former Thika United man's volley went inches wide.

But industrious Tuyisenge was finally when he volleyed home a cross from Humphrey Mieno on the blind side ten minutes into the second half. The Rwandese would have grabbed a double in the 64th minute, but his effort from the right went slightly over the bar.

In the 68th minute, Dylan Kerr made a tactical substitution bringing on utility player Innocent Wafula for defensive midfielder Ernest Wendo as injured Shomari Kapombe paved way for Ally Shomari on the Simba side.