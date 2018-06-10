Arsenal plans swoop on Man United midfield star, Bale sends ultimatum to Real Madrid

Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 15:18 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours By Mirror:

Maroune Fellaini in action for Belgium. [Photo/Courtesy]

Robert Pires is backing Marouane Fellaini to be a success at Arsenal if he completes his free transfer switch to North London.

Belgian international Fellaini, 30, is being strongly linked with what many would see as a shock switch to the Emirates as his contract runs down at Manchester United.

And Pires - who was a key part of former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" team in 2003/04 - says he'd love to see the giant midfielder added to Unai Emery's squad, despite the fact that his physical presence would seem to contradict with the approach of Wenger's more technical teams.

"Why not? Everybody knows Marouane Fellaini in the Premier League," he said when asked about the move by Sky Sports.

"Of course last season it was very, very difficult, the relation with Jose Mourinho.

"But I think he's a good player, if he wants to join Arsenal I think it would be good news.

Fellaini is part of the Belgium squad for the World Cup, and is set to make a decision on his future after the tournament in Russia. Gareth Bale and his Champions League medal. [Photo/Courtesy]

Gareth Bale has told Bayern Munich he wants a move to the Premier League if Real Madrid decide to sell the Wales star.

The German champions see Bale as the ideal replacement for their ageing wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

New manager Niko Kovac has made Bale, the hero of Real’s third successive Champions League triumph, his number one summer transfer target.

But Bale has let it be known that if Madrid decide to cash in on the 28-year-old then he would rather return to the Premier League rather than move to the Bundesliga.

That is just the encouragement Manchester United need as they contemplate their latest attempt to bring the Welsh wizard to Old Trafford.

But any hopes of United boss Jose Mourinho sealing a deal for the £100 million rated Bale is still dependent on the ambitions of the new Bernabeu manager.

The club are still searching for a successor to Zinedine Zidane and the new man will have the final say on Bale’s future.