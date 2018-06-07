Father of two scoops betting jackpot

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A painter in Mombasa has won the betPawa Sunday Million jackpot merely twenty days after the maiden one was won.

Ian Nzioka, a father of two, staked Sh10 and made thirteen correct predictions to bag the Sh1 million on offer and became the second jackpot winner from betPawa.

The ecstatic paint technician who traveled to Nairobi to be feted took the opportunity to caution punters on addiction occasioned by gambling but would not give up on placing bets after his big victory.

“Young punters should know that betting is addictive and they should not stake a lot of money in it. If you have to play then stake a small amount that you can afford and that which if you lose would not have an impact on your life. Betting is like smoking so anyone doing it must watch out not to get hooked.” He counseled

Nzioka narrated how his luck day unfolded from the morning till late in the night when the last jackpot game was played. “I spent the weekend analyzing the jackpot matches very keenly. My account had Sh90 so after placing other normal bets I decided to play the jackpot. After careful analysis I selected the lucky dip option and when I compared with what I had picked, they matched. I knew I was on to something.”

He narrated Nzioka predicted that most games would end in draws and he felt lucky about his choices. “I didn’t go to church that day and kept looking at the progress of matches.”

