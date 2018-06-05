Icardi axed from Argentina World Cup squad 'because he is not in Lionel Messi's clan'

By Mirror: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 11:37 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Messi and Icardi reportedly don't get on [Photo: Courtesy]

Mauro Icardi's omission from Argentina's World Cup squad is because he is not in Lionel Messi's 'clan', according to reports.

Striker Icardi has been left out despite establishing himself as one of the world's premier marskmen over the last few seasons with Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old was reportedly told as early as April that he would not be on the plane to Russia.

And Barcelona legend Messi, who will once again be the Argentines' talisman this summer, is central to Icardi's axe, according to Bleacher Report.

Icardi hit 29 goals this term [Photo: Courtesy]

Icardi has enjoyed a stellar season in front of goal, netting 29 times in 34 games in Serie A for Inter.

But he admitted earlier this year he didn't expect to be named in the 23-man party.

"It is nothing strange," Icardi told Ole. "I think that it was only because I lacked more time [on the pitch].

"I do not know if I joined the national team at the right time because of the pressure that we faced.

"But I did what I was asked by the coaching staff, and the truth is, I am very happy to have played a role in qualifying."

Despite his absence, Argentina still have a plethora of attacking talent to fall back on.

Icardi admitted earlier this year he didn't expect to be named in the 23-man party [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi is joined by Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero as attacking options for Jorge Sampaoli.

Argentina will take on Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

