'I will not resign!' - Energy CS Wandayi says

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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi before the National Assembly Energy Committee on April 13, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has firmly dismissed calls for his resignation over the controversial Sh 4.8 billion fuel consignment imported outside the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) framework, insisting he bears no responsibility for the breach.

Appearing before the National Assembly Energy Committee on Monday, Wandayi maintained that he only became aware of the irregular shipment on March 30 and acted swiftly to address the situation.

“There is no reason to stop me from continuing to discharge my duties as Cabinet Secretary,” he told lawmakers, defending his handling of the matter.

The CS explained that the procurement of the vessel carrying the fuel was approved by former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban following recommendations from a technical committee

“The PS in his wisdom did approve it,” Wandayi said, distancing himself from the initial decision-making process.

He emphasized that neither he nor other senior government officials were aware that the consignment had been sourced outside the G-to-G framework, which has governed fuel importation since 2023.

“None of us knew that this consignment was outside the G-to-G arrangement. Had I known, I would have escalated the matter appropriately,” he said.

Wandayi told MPs that upon confirming the breach, he immediately briefed President William Samoei Ruto and received instructions to take corrective action.

“I personally moved swiftly and briefed His Excellency the President on March 30. It is upon that brief that he advised me to take necessary steps to have the second cargo, which was en route, stopped,” he said.

The government has since directed the importer to withdraw invoices and issue credit notes to oil marketing companies, while the consignment is set to be removed from the country.

Additionally, the fuel will not be factored into pump price calculations by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

“The consignment shall not be included in any petroleum pump price computations beginning April 14,” Wandayi stated, assuring Kenyans of transparency in pricing.

The CS reiterated that the G-to-G framework remains intact and effective, noting that this is the first such breach since its introduction.

“Since the first cargo under G-to-G arrived in April 2023, there has been no fuel imported outside the framework until this contentious consignment. The system has worked seamlessly and ensured a steady supply even during global disruptions,” he said.

However, lawmakers pressed Wandayi on accountability, especially following the resignation of three senior officials: former PS Liban, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, and Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang.

Ruiru MP Simon King’ara questioned how such a significant transaction could bypass the CS’s office.

“Transactions of this magnitude should have your approval. Are you saying you were not privy?” he posed.

Another legislator raised concerns over possible manipulation within the system, suggesting the alleged fuel shortage that prompted the importation could have been engineered.

In response, Wandayi maintained that investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are ongoing and declined to speculate on the reasons behind the resignations.

“Resignation is a voluntary action. Individuals have their own reasons, which they may or may not disclose,” he said.

The CS also acknowledged gaps in the country’s fuel storage capacity, revealing that Kenya currently relies on scheduled imports rather than strategic reserves.

“We are yet to establish fuel reserves. Discussions are ongoing with private players to develop storage facilities in Mombasa,” he said.

Despite mounting pressure, including a case filed at the Milimani High Court seeking his suspension, Wandayi insisted he acted within the law and remains committed to reforms aimed at sealing loopholes in the petroleum supply chain.

“The ministry is undertaking comprehensive reviews to reinforce transparency and safeguard the integrity of the supply system,” he said.