Simba survive Shark attack in Nakuru fixture: Tanzanians dump Kenyan club out of SportPesa Super Cup tie

Sportpesa Super cup- Simba SC Vs Kariobangi sharks Eric Muugi Kapaito of Kariobangi sharks battles for the ball with Simba Sc goalkeeper Aishi Manula during the sportpesa super cup at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 4,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Wekundu wa Msimbazi beat wasteful Kariobangi Sharks 3-2 on post match penalties.

Tanzanian giants Simba SC beat wasteful Kariobangi Sharks 3-2 on post-match penalties to book a semifinal date with Kakamega Homeboyz at Afraha Stadium, yesterday.

The match was forced into penalties after it ended in a barren draw in regular time.

Harrison Mwendwa and Eric Kipkirui scored Sharks’ penalties after misses from Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka and captain Erick Juma.

Simba, also known as Wekundu Wa Msimbazi converted their penalties through Haruna Niyonzima, Erasto Nyoni and Jonas Mkude, who capitalised on Juma’s feebly taken shot to eliminate the Kenyan side.

Captain Mohammed Hussein and Paul Bukaba missed their penalties before Mkude saved them blushes and secured a last four spot for the Tanzanian Premier League champions.

Simba will now clash with Kakamega Homeboyz, who edged out Tanzanian giants Yanga 3-1, in the second semifinal on Thursday.

Champions Gor Mahia will face the winner of today’s 3pm tie between AFC Leopards and Singida United.

However, Sharks should only have themselves to blame as they created a host of chances, but their profligacy in front of goal cost them with Eric Kapaito and Duke Abuya being the major victims.

“We have ourselves to blame. We had a number of scoring chances especially in the first half, but failed to convert them. But I think that’s a learning lesson to the boys,” bemoaned Sharks head coach, Willy Muluya.

“Personally, I have learnt one thing; when you are given a chance, you must grab it with both hands. If you wait until the end, then you will have to pay the price and that’s exactly what we did today.

“However, I doubt if experience counted much in this match. Credit to Simba, they defended very well and proved why they are Tanzanian champions.”

But for his Simba counterpart Pierre Lechantre, their defensive strategy paid off.

“I know my president will not be happy with our performance because it was a defensive game. We are missing so many key players and used a fringe squad, that is why it was some how difficult to beat them in open play.

“My strategy was to play the penalties.”