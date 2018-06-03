Footballer receives green card
History was made in CONIFA World Football Cup match between Padania and Tuvalu at Haringey's Coles Park in London on Saturday after Stefano Baldan received the first green card.
CONIFA rules state that: "a player who is awarded a green cards card must leave the field of play immediately, but can be replaced if his team have not used all of their substitutes. A player receiving a green card is not excluded from his team's next match."
According to Sky sports, referee Raymond Mashamba issued the green card twice, first to a Tuvalu midfielder, and then to Padania's Stefano Baldan who was ordered to leave the pitch to be replaced by a substitute.
Padania went on to win the match 8-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.
