Footballer receives green card

By Odero Charles: Sunday, June 3rd 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3 | Football

History was made in CONIFA World Football Cup match between Padania and Tuvalu at Haringey's Coles Park in London on Saturday after Stefano Baldan received the first green card.

CONIFA rules state that: "a player who is awarded a green cards card must leave the field of play immediately, but can be replaced if his team have not used all of their substitutes. A player receiving a green card is not excluded from his team's next match."

According to Sky sports, referee Raymond Mashamba issued the green card twice, first to a Tuvalu midfielder, and then to Padania's Stefano Baldan who was ordered to leave the pitch to be replaced by a substitute.

Padania went on to win the match 8-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: World Football Cup Raymond Mashamba
LATEST STORIES
Kenya hit historic century mark: Shujaa are the 2018 London 7s Challenge Trophy Winners
Kenya hit historic century mark: Shujaa are the 2018 London 7s Challenge Trophy Winners
Rugby 1 hour ago
Green card issued for the first time in a football match
Green card issued for the first time in a football match
Football 1 hour ago
Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool
Football 6 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Green card issued for the first time in a football match
Green card issued for the first time in a football match
Football 1 hour ago
Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho returns to Liverpool
Football 6 hours ago
Meet the men who will protect Ronaldo from threats of ISIS during World Cup 2018
Meet the men who will protect Ronaldo from threats of ISIS during World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES