Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru
By Brian Ukaya: Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 08:24 GMT +3 | Football
He’s had different lives in the social scenes but the number one famous Gor Mahia fanatic Jared Otieno aka Jaro Soja who at a certain time was released on bail over a disagreement with a Gor Mahia Official, knows too well that if it’s something to go by, the long arm of the law will stop at nothing to his aggression.
His front match to the dais at the Jakaranda grounds in Nairobi where President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he met in November 2014 at State house after Gor Mahia were crowned Kenya Premier League Champions issued out some title deeds turned futile when he was humbled by “the boys”
These are the photos:
