Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku disagrees with Mourinho over FA Cup
Romelu Lukaku has contradicted Jose Mourinho by insisting the Manchester United boss decided he would not start the FA Cup Final.
Mourinho claimed he named Lukaku on the bench for United’s defeat to Chelsea because the striker told him he was not fit enough to start.
Lukaku, 25, disagrees with Mourinho’s version of events and claims the United boss made the final decision.
“Of course I was desperate to play,” said the Belgium hitman. “But I didn’t look good in training at all.
“I mean it was a difficult situation. And obviously me and the manager had a conversation and he is the one that made a decision.”
Lukaku, who bagged 27 goals in his first season at United, is back in full training with Belgium following his ankle injury as they fine tune their World Cup preparations and insisted he has no problem with Mourinho.
“At the end of the day, we had a conversation after the game where we were both disappointed that we lost the game,” said the £75million forward.
“I said to him that I’m looking forward to next season to see the team he is going to prepare to hopefully challenge Man City.
“Everybody is now thinking me and the manager have a big issue or something, but it’s not like that. Me and the manager have a perfect relationship. We had a little chat after the game and everything is all clear.”
