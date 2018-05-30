Athletics: Eight Olympic champions and nine world outdoor champions to contest

World Athletics Worlds Kenya's gold medal winner Elijah Motonei Manangoi is flanked by his teammates silver medal winner Timothy Cheruiyot, right, and Asbel Kiprop, left, after the men's 1500-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Big shots to clash in Rome: Fireworks expected at the fourth IAAF Diamond League tomorrow night.

The fourth leg of the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Italy tomorrow will refresh memories of track great Moses Kiptanui’s exploits when he won a pedigree horse at the Rome Olympic Stadium after breaking then 5,000m world record.

On June 8, 1995 Kiptanui blew the 5,000m field away to set the then world record time of 12:55.30 was rewarded with the thoroughbred.

Although the prize will not be a male horse, tomorrow night’s battle will be no different as Kenya’s track stars lock horns at the Olympic Stadium, which has turned out into another temple of middle-distance running.

The 38th edition of the Golden Gala Pietromennea has been dedicated to Italia’s former Olympic and world 200m record holder Pietro Mennea who died in 2013.

After a good show in Eugene last weekend, world 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot will lead the Kenyan charges.

Luigi D’Onofrio, the meet director, has drafted a strong line up that features eight Olympic champions, nine world outdoor champions, seven world indoor champions and ten IAAF Diamond Trophy winners from 2017 season.

Apart from the Cheruiyot, Kenyans that include world champions Elijah Manangoi and his younger brother George Manangoi (world U-18 1500m champion) headline 1,500m events.

Jackosn Kivuva, Collins Cheboi, Silas Kiplagat and Charles Simotwo will also be in the mix.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal takes on Kipyegon Bett, Jonathan Kitilit and Ferguson Rotich, the former Diamond League trophy winner.

Kinyamal, 20, for the first time beat compatriot Emmanuel Korir in Eugene last weekend.

Poland’s Adam Kscczot, three-time Golden Gala Mohamed Aman of Ethiopia and Botswana’s Nijel Amos will also be in action.

Beatrice Chepkoech, Olympic silver medalist Hyvin Kiyeng and Celliphine Chespol who is embroiled in a contractual tussle, will compete.

Kiyeng will chase a second win against reigning world champion Emma Coburn of America and 2012 Olympic champion Habiba Ghribi of Tunisia. Commonwealth Games Champion Aisha Praught of Jamaica and Birtuka Adamu of Ethiopia will also line up.

Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto who lost to Benjamin Kigen in Eugene last weekend alongside Paul Kipsiele Koech who has come out of track running retirement, Lawrence Kemboi, Amos Kirui and Benjamin Kigen.