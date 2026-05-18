New Emurua Dikiir MP has his work cut out

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UDA candidate David Kipsang Keter receives his certificate after winning the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Newly elected Emurua Dikiir MP David Keter MP has little time to celebrate his victory in the just -concluded by-election as he faces a daunting task to deliver to his constituents, as the next general election beckons.

Keter has only ten months to fulfil his promises and complete the projects the late MP Johana Ngeno initiated.

He said he was ready to toil for them since he knew that 2027 was beckoning.

“I have no time to rest; I must work and work very hard for you. I promise to deliver on all the promises I have made to you,” Keter said.

He described his political career as a voyage punctuated by many pitfalls. “I thank God for this victory. He has been so good to me,” Keter said

He said that although he has won the race, he is well aware of the tough task ahead.

Keter, who won the seat on the UDA ticket, said he is inheriting a constituency that needs to be repaired through good leadership.

“The late MP may not have done everything that the people of Emurua Dikiir wanted, but I have no doubt in my mind that the late MP tried his best by initiating development projects like the proposed Kapkoros university, Mambo leo, Dikiir ESP markets, Affordable Housing projects, Gorgor--Shartuka-Kilgoris road, i will ensure these projects are completed before the next general election, and this is where I will start,” he said.

On Thursday, Keter garnered 18,266 votes, defeating his closest competitor, Vincent Kibet Rotich (DCP), who garnered 10,760 votes.

Rotich has since conceded defeat and thanked the electorate for their ‘unwavering support. Keter assured residents of equal and better services under his leadership.

He said that he owes the people who turned up and elected him in the May 14 mini polls.

"I want to assure the people of Emurua Dikiir that I am going to offer them services irrespective of who they voted for," Keter said.

He welcomed his rivals to help him develop the constituency, saying the election is over and the focus now shifts to working for the residents.

"I welcome all aspirants to focus on developing the constituency. They need to understand that the by-election was just a contest where there must be a winner and a loser," he said.

Keter, who vied on a UDA ticket, urged his rivals to respect the will of the people.

He pledged to concentrate on road infrastructure, education, health and agriculture among other sectors.

"I know the county has some roles to play, but as an MP I will chip in, especially in the education, health and road infrastructure," he said.

This was the fourth time Keter was seeking the MP seat,2013,2017,2022 and 2026. He got it.

He said nothing good comes without sweat.

“I count this victory a product of a long, arduous struggle," he said.