Boxing: Kenya Police arrest Coast boxers
By Ernest Ndunda: Monday, May 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Boxing
Former national boxing kings Kenya Police re-affirmed their supremacy after they defeated Coast Combined to win the first circuit of the Inter-regional boxing league.
The soldiers, who surrendered the national league title to their rivals Kenya Defence Force (KDF) last year, bagged 18 points.
Coast had 10 points in the event held at the newly opened Kameta Boxing Hall in Shauri Yako, Mombasa. Kenya Police won seven out of 10 bouts.
Peter Kiarie (Police) defeated Harun Rashid (Coast) on split points in the lightfly. [Ernest Ndunda]
Related Topics: Kenya Police boxing kings Kenya Defence Force
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Athletics: Cheruiyot victorious in Bowerman Mile race
Athletics 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Why Real Madrid defender Marcelo chopped away the net after Champions League winFootball 7 hours ago
- Mo Salah gives MASSIVE WORLD CUP UPDATE after shoulder injuryFootball 2 hours ago
- Athletics: Cheruiyot victorious in Bowerman Mile raceAthletics 1 hour ago
- How Champions League pitch invader ruined Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopesFootball 3 hours ago
- Snook targets World Cup qualification with SimbasRugby 1 month ago