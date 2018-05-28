Boxing: Kenya Police arrest Coast boxers

Former national boxing kings Kenya Police re-affirmed their supremacy after they defeated Coast Combined to win the first circuit of the Inter-regional boxing league.

The soldiers, who surrendered the national league title to their rivals Kenya Defence Force (KDF) last year, bagged 18 points.

Coast had 10 points in the event held at the newly opened Kameta Boxing Hall in Shauri Yako, Mombasa. Kenya Police won seven out of 10 bouts.

Peter Kiarie (Police) defeated Harun Rashid (Coast) on split points in the lightfly. [Ernest Ndunda]