Boxing: Kenya Police arrest Coast boxers

By Ernest Ndunda: Monday, May 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Boxing
Tobias Okeyo of Police and Fred Onyango (left) KDF during heavy weight category in the 9th bout of the 3rd Leg of the National SportPesa Boxing League at Ananas Mall, Thika County on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The boxer was tripped on his right foot by a cello-tape that acts as guardrail due to poor condition of the boxing ring. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Former national boxing kings Kenya Police re-affirmed their supremacy after they defeated Coast Combined to win the first circuit of the Inter-regional boxing league.

The soldiers, who surrendered the national league title to their rivals Kenya Defence Force (KDF) last year, bagged 18 points.

Coast had 10 points in the event held at the newly opened Kameta Boxing Hall in Shauri Yako, Mombasa. Kenya Police won seven out of 10 bouts.

 Peter Kiarie (Police) defeated Harun Rashid (Coast) on split points in the lightfly. [Ernest Ndunda]

