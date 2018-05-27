SportPesa Premier League: Nakumatt continue resurgence, Sharks silence Bandari

By Rodgers Eshitemi: Sunday, May 27th 2018 at 17:14 GMT +3 | Football
Nakumatt FC's Clinton Kisyvuki (left) and Omar Justin of Tusker during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday May 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nakumatt continued their resurgence by stunning hosts Posta Rangers 2-0 for a second eighth successive SportPesa Premier League match at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday as Kariobangi Sharks saw off Bandari 1-0 in an early kick off tie, at the same venue.

It took just ten minutes for prolific Boniface Mukhekhe to give Nakumatt the lead when he comfortably controlled Cornelius Juma's cross to fire past Rangers goalkeeper Martin Musalia before the pair combined again for Mukhekhe to fire in a thundering shot in the 78th minute.

The Shopper's fourth win of the campaign took their points tally to 17 and lifted them to 16th position.

Clinton Kisiavuki had a chance to double the lead just after the interval, but he miscued his shot before substitute Brian Nyakan hit his shot in the box across face of goal.

Jeremiah Wanjala could have drawn level on the hour mark but Kelvin Thairu made a timely challenge to block his effort for a fruitless corner. Calvin Odongo the saw his 77th minute shot at the edge of the box intercepted by one of the opposing defenders.

Nakumatt responded immediately through a counterattack with Mukhekhe clinically finishing off Juma's cross from the right, leaving Musalia stranded.

Sven Yidah's second half strike is all that Kariobangi Sharks needed to beat visiting Bandari in an early kick off match at the same venue.

The victory saw Sharks go level on points (24) with the dockers and Kakamega Homeboyz, who stunned former champions Tusker on Saturday.

Francis Manoa thought he had put Sharks in the driving seat only for his 22nd minute effort to be ruled offside.

However, William Muluya's men managed to get the eventual match winner in the 55th minute when Yidah headed home Duke Abuya's free kick.

