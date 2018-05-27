Boost for school games: Participants urged to take the games seriously and use their talent to benefit

Kaya Tiwi's Lilian Akinyi (left) from coast region and Prisca Atieno of Butere Girls during KSSSA Term 1 National games at Kangaru School in Embu County on Saturday, April 14, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Coca Cola gives Sh21.5 million for Term Two Games as they mark 10 years of the annual Copa contest.

It is all systems go for this year's Kenya Secondary Schools Term Two Games after sponsors Coca Cola announced a Sh21.5 million sponsorship kitty.

The games, which will feature the annual Copa Coca-Cola contest for Under-16 football for boys and girls, will run concurrently with Under-19 football, volleyball, rugby 7s, netball, racquet games as well as cross country, heptathlon and decathlon.

The games which have already began at the zonal and sub-county levels will end in July in Eldoret where regional champions will battle for national honours. Last year, Kakamega High School from Western and Olympic Mixed from Nairobi won the boys and girls Copa Coca-Cola titles respectively.

Speaking yesterday at Upper Hill School during the launch of this year's challenge, Kenya Secondary Schools (KSSSA) Sports Association Secretary General David Ngugi thanked Coca-Cola for their commitment in promoting and nurturing sports talent. "These games have provided students a platform to showcase their talent and it is because Coca-Cola is investing in them," Ngugi said.

He urged participants to take the games seriously and use their talent to benefit since sports is now a lucrative industry that pays. His sentiments were echoed by Deputy Director Field Co-ordination and Co-curricular Activities in the Ministry of Education Sylvester Mulambe who encouraged players to seize the opportunity and better their lives through sports.

"The ministry is committed to promoting and nurturing talent because sports is now a very lucrative industry and players can now benefit from their talents. Gone are days when playing was for fun, sports is paying well now and our students should capitalise on that to improve their lives," Mulambe said.

Coca-Cola Senior Franchise Brand Manager Rodney Nzioki confirmed the company's commitment to promoting sports in schools. "Coca-Cola is glad to be offering students a stepping stone to realise their sports potential and achieve their dreams at a tender age and also help in shaping their future. We are committed to changing lives by providing opportunities in sports," Nzioki said.

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno also graced the launch that marked the beginning of this year's contest.

Over 5000 students across the country will take part in this year's challenge with 3670 games set to be played from grassroots to the national level.