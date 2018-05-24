Miracle escape as racing driver survives horror crash after wrecked car span through air

Thursday, May 24th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

These pictures show the horrific moment a driver flew through the air during a national racing competition - but escaped with 'bumps and bruises'.

Ron Cumming was racing in the TCR UK championship until he experienced every drivers' worst nightmare when his vehicle collided with another car.

His single-seater spun in mid-air and rolled over several times - leaving debris strewn across the track.

Marshals rushed to the scene at the Knockhill Racing Circuit, in Fife, to help him.

The driver was then taken to hospital and is fortunately now recovering at home. [PHOTO: COURTESY] [PHOTO: COURTESY] [PHOTO: COURTESY]

