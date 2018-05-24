Chelsea star set for Manchester United move

By Brian Ukaya: Thursday, May 24th 2018 at 19:00 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Chelsea playmaker Willian is open to a move to Manchester United this summer according to reports.

Willian has had an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after falling out with Coach Antonio Conte.

Despite reports that Conte might leave the club, Willian could still move - with Manchester United interested in him.

UK media outlet, Daily Star reported that initial talks have already been staged between the player and Manchester United officials.

Willian enjoyed a close relationship with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Chelsea Willian Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea star set for Manchester United move
Chelsea star set for Manchester United move
Football 36 minutes ago
PHOTOS: Meet the garbage collector who’ll take a month off to be referee at the 2018 World Cup
PHOTOS: Meet the garbage collector who’ll take a month off to be referee at the 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
Why Ozil should be worried about his future after Emery’s message to players
Why Ozil should be worried about his future after Emery’s message to players
Gossip & Rumours 4 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
PHOTOS: Meet the garbage collector who’ll take a month off to be referee at the 2018 World Cup
PHOTOS: Meet the garbage collector who’ll take a month off to be referee at the 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
Ronaldinho to marry TWO women at the same time after meeting them in December
Ronaldinho to marry TWO women at the same time after meeting them in December
Gossip & Rumours 9 hours ago
Why Ozil should be worried about his future after Emery’s message to players
Why Ozil should be worried about his future after Emery’s message to players
Gossip & Rumours 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES