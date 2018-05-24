Chelsea star set for Manchester United move

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Chelsea playmaker Willian is open to a move to Manchester United this summer according to reports.

Willian has had an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after falling out with Coach Antonio Conte.

Despite reports that Conte might leave the club, Willian could still move - with Manchester United interested in him.

UK media outlet, Daily Star reported that initial talks have already been staged between the player and Manchester United officials.

Willian enjoyed a close relationship with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

