Ronaldo rejects comparisons with Salah

Ronaldo insist that he is different from Salah [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo insists that he cannot be compared to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ahead of their Champions League final clash with Liverpool.

Salah has enjoyed a record breaking season at Liverpool, scoring 31 goals in the league to win the Premier League Golden Boot ahead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Salah has been compared to Ronaldo ahead of Champions League final [Photo: Courtesy]

The Egyptian also was crowned Liverpool Players’ player of the Year, African Footballer of the Year among others.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, spearheaded the Los Blancos to the third Champions League finals in a row and will also be hoping to help his side win the trophy for the third time in three consecutive seasons. Ronaldo is impressed with Salah's performance this season [Photo: Courtesy]

The former Manchester United forward also admitted that he is happy with Salah’s performance for Liverpool this season but insisted that they are different in all aspect.

Asked if he saw any similarities between him and the 25-year-old, Ronaldo replied, ‘Not really. He is completely different. He plays with the left, I play with the right. I’m tall he’s a little bit shorter, I play with the head.

‘We are completely different. People want to compare me with other players but I’m different from everyone. Ronaldo will face Salah in Champions League final on Saturday [Photo: Courtesy]

‘Salah is different but I have to say he has had a fantastic Champions League a fantastic league season, but Saturday, let’s see.’

The Champions League final is set for Saturday 26 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.