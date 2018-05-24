Gor Mahia sued by former player

Karim Makbul has sued Gor Mahia [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Gor Mahia player Karim Makbul has sued the Kenya Premier League champions after the club terminated his contract incommunicado at the end of 2017.

The left-back joined K’Ogalo in January 2017 from Jericho All-stars after the chiefs of the club asked Gor to sign at least one of their players since they allowed Gor Mahia to use Camp Toyoyo as training ground.

Makbul signed for a four-year deal under former coach Zi Maria Pereira but was never used for 18 consecutive league matches and was hence was loaned to Wazito in June and then Nakumatt FC but still didn’t work out for him. Makbul signed for Gor from Jericho All-stars in 2017 [Photo: Courtesy]

He explained to Sports Dispute Tribunal that he only trained with Wazito FC for one day and was also informed by the Nakumatt FC’s coach, days to the closure of the transfer window that he is not in his plans for the then season.

‘I boarded a bus to coast for trials at Mombasa Stima and I was told there’s no space,’ he said.

‘At Modern Coast, I was late according to the coach there.’ He added.

However, Gor Mahia’s team manager implied that Makbul had absconded training since January 2018 and due to that, the club could not continue to pay him.