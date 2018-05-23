The one transfer Emery will be involved in at Arsenal this summer

Unai Emery will work under a similar framework to the one at Sevilla and PSG [Photo: Courtesy]

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery will work under a similar framework to the one at Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain where deals will be done for him.

The Gunners are therefore very likely to target the same players they have already been linked with, and have a budget of just £50million in order to make the deals happen.

Arsenal's main priority is to sign a centre-back. The Gunners have been lacking in this position for a while now, and will be without the injured Laurent Koscielny until at least Christmas. Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos is currently top of the transfer list [Photo: Courtesy]

Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos is currently top of the transfer list, while Jonny Evans is available to sign from West Brom for £3million.

The Gunners also want to sign Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno, but again, this deal had already been mooted prior to the arrival of Emery.

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will do the talent spotting with Huss Fahmy helping to get the deals done per the vision of chief executive Ivan Gazidis and head of football operations Raul Sanllehi.

Jonny Evans is available to sign from West Brom for £3million [Photo: Courtesy]

However, there is one deal the Spaniard will likely have some input in, and that is the one to bring a midfielder to the Emirates.

Arsenal have retained the services of Jack Wilshere this summer, but are lacking both creativity and an enforcer in the middle of the park.

Granit Xhaka, for example, has been far from convincing in an Arsenal shirt since signing from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2016.

Arsenal haven't been linked with any particular midfielders in recent months, but Emery may look to bring in a player he has previously worked with. The Gunners also want to sign Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno [Photo: Courtesy]

Steven Nzonzi, for instance, worked with Emery at Sevilla and has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

While Adrien Rabiot, who the Spaniard managed at Paris Saint-Germain, has just one year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG will therefore likely be keen to either tie him down to a new deal or cash in on him.