Inter striker Icardi left out of Argentina World Cup squad

By AFP: Tuesday, May 22nd 2018 at 19:20 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Argentina World Cup squad: Mauro Icardi left out for Russia 20
 

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, the joint-leading scorer in Italy this season, was a notable omission from Argentina's 23-man World Cup squad named by coach Jorge Sampaoli on Monday.

Icardi scored his 29th Serie A goal of the season on Sunday as Inter pipped Lazio to a Champions League place, but he was one of 12 players cut from a provisional 35-man squad revealed last week.

The 25-year-old made his Argentina debut in October 2013 but spent four years in international exile before he was recalled last September for the final four World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina will be led by captain Lionel Messi AFP/Getty Images

23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Willy Caballero (Chelsea/ENG), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax/NED), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune/CHN), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/ITA), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR)

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Related Topics: Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi Champions League
LATEST STORIES
Star striker left out of Argentina World Cup squad
Star striker left out of Argentina World Cup squad
World Cup 2018 24 minutes ago
Piga mingi: How do you play golf in wet weather?
Piga mingi: How do you play golf in wet weather?
Golf 2 hours ago
5 players Emery will be looking to sign for Arsenal
5 players Emery will be looking to sign for Arsenal
Gossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
England names new captain for World Cup
England names new captain for World Cup
World Cup 2018 7 hours ago
BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund appoint new manager
BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund appoint new manager
Football 6 hours ago
5 players Emery will be looking to sign for Arsenal
5 players Emery will be looking to sign for Arsenal
Gossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES