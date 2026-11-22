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They expressed concerns that the Tea Act was formulated with the intention of empowering them, and that if the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) act is not implemented , the gains will be eroded. [File,Standard]

Tea farmers in the Mt Kenya region have demanded full implementation of the Tea Act to stop the erosion of the gains achieved since 2020.

They expressed concerns that the Tea Act was formulated with the intention of empowering them, and that if the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) act is not implemented, the gains will be eroded.

During the Mt Kenya Farmers Caucus forum at Kenol Market, Murang’a, the farmers claimed that some factory directors were out to humiliate those perceived to oppose them in the next factory polls.

Led by the Caucus Chairman Johnson Maina and Coordinator Njiru Kathangu, the farmers claimed some had been banned from supplying green leaf to their factories after they questioned the behaviour of their directors.

The farmers' representatives drawn from the counties of Murang’a, Kiambu, Embu, Kirinyaga, Meru and Nyeri also questioned the reasons for the removal of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holding Chairman Enos Njeru from the position.

“There are KTDA Holding directors out to eject Njeru based on their personal interests in some contracts, which the farmers are ready to expose in due course,” said Maina.

Maina said there is a need for an age limit for one to serve as a factory director to help end the culture of those over 70 years in age, clinging to the positions, blocking and bullying the young ones from contesting against them due to their influence.

“We have 13 farmers affiliated to Kiru tea factory who have been suspended for four years from selling their green leaf; we call upon the matter to be reviewed to ensure they benefit from the tea sector,” said Maina.

Kathangu said taxes imposed on the tea factories will bring down the sector, as the returns to the farmers will reduce in the coming year based on the 0.2 percent standard tax.

“ Rukuriri Tea Factory in 2025/2026 paid Sh3 million up from the previous Sh400,000, after it posted a turnover of Sh1.39 billion, which is a punitive payment,” said Kathangu.

Kathangu said it is heartening that parliamentarians from the Mt Kenya region remained silent as the tea levy charged Sh2.28 per kilogramme of made tea until a farmer moved to court.

“Our MPs are considerate and fight for the interest of the tea farmers, as we are lucky that the levy, which has been punitive, has been suspended,” said Kathangu.

Former Vice Chairman at Thumaita Tea Factory Isaac Kariuki said the tea regulations should be followed to the letter, with a focus on reducing production costs at the factory.

Kariuki said the number of directors has been reduced to five from six as part of a strategy to cut costs and ensure farmers get more returns at the end of the year.

“The farmers are interested in being involved in the review of the borders within the tea catchment areas per factory,” said Kariuki.