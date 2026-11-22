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The local Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, said Promitto Limited has been allocated 10 acres of land for house construction, focusing on the improvement of the Delmonte City Project. [File,Standard] [File,Standard]

Residential houses designed to provide accommodation to workers in an effort to increase the production of goods and services will be built within Murang’a Industrial Park.

The local Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, said Promitto Limited has been allocated 10 acres of land for house construction, focusing on the improvement of the Delmonte City Project.

During the launch of the groundbreaking for the construction of residential houses by Promitto Limited dismissed claims by Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and MP Betty Maina that some sections of the Delmonte Land were being sold secretly. He said the developments planned are aimed at converting the facility to a modern city, in line with the law of the land.

Kang’ata lauded the Promitto Limited CEO, Jimmy Kagoni, for the initiative to invest in the construction of the houses, thus increasing accommodation space.

“Promitto Limited is investing in residential developments that will provide apartments and individual housing units for people working within and outside the Industrial City,” said Kang’ata.

The investments are geared to broaden the county’s revenue base, thus enabling it to finance more development projects and improve the livelihoods of Murang’a residents, he explained.

“The investments align with the County Government’s vision of transforming Murang’a from an agriculture-dependent economy into a thriving industrial hub. The programme has a critical role in manufacturing and urban development in driving sustainable economic growth,” said Kang’ata.

Kagoni said they intend to construct more than 400 units, with some scheduled for completion by next year, before they are occupied by their owners.

“We have all the agreements with the Murang’a County Government, to whom we pay the rent, to ensure we follow the laws and policies to the letter,” said Kagoni.