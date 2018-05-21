Tyson Fury will fight Sefer Seferi at the Manchester Arena in comeback fight after ban

Monday, May 21st 2018
Tyson Fury [Photo: Courtesy]

Tyson Fury will fight Sefer Seferi at the Manchester Arena in his comeback fight.

Fury hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in February 2015 to claim the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO World heavyweight titles.

After the fight, which he won on points, he was charged by UK Anti-Doping which saw him accept a backdated drugs ban.

Albanian Seferi has only lost one of this previous 24 fights but is of a much lower calibre to Fury.

The 39 year old has also spent most his career fighting at cruiserweight.

The fight on June 9 will start Fury's climb back to the top of the heavyweight division and a shot at fighting the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Sefer Seferi [Photo: Courtesy]

Terry Flanagan will also face Maurice Hooker for the vacant WBO super-lightweight title on the card, while the likes of Zelfa Barrett, Mark Heffron, Nathan Gorman and Jordan Thompson are also in action.

