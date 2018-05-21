Coast: Kwale Girls maintain dominance winning four titles

Triza Kwekwe (right) of Kwale Girls tussles for the ball against Naphtaly Winnie (left) of Kakoneni Secondary School in a girls soccer match during the Coast Regional Secondary Schools Term Two A games at Malindi High School May 20, 2016. Kwale Girls won 8-1. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Kwale Girls High School was the team to beat after they won four trophies as Kwale County's Golini Zone Term Two games ended at St Mary’s School over the weekend.

However, in both girls' under-16 and 19, Kwale did not face any opposition because they were the only school that registered for the contests.

Both teams were given a bye to the Matuga sub-county games set for Thursday to Saturday.

In boys' under 16, Kwale also received a bye after they failed to get opponents in their contest. In boys' under-19, Kwale won all their matches to collect 12 points and successfully retain the title.

They beat Golini 3-1, Jorore 3-0, St Mary’s 2-1 and Tsimba 1-0. In other matches, Tsimba beat Jorore 4-2, lost 0-3 to St Mary’s, and drew 1-1 with Golini. St Mary’s beat Jorore 1-0.

In volleyball (boys), Kwale topped the standings, while Golini finished second. In girls' (volleyball), Kwale were champions with Golini finishing second.

In netball, Kwale Girls won all their matches to retain the title. They beat Golini 16-6 and Jorore 29-1. Golini drew 6-6 with Tsimba.

In Waa Zone, Susan Rita pumped in five goals to steer champions Waa Girls High School to a comfortable 8-0 win over Mwanambeyu School in girls' football at Kaya Tiwi School.

Waa began their title chase with a resounding victory as Rita scored her five goals in the first half. Salama Mariga added a brace for a 7-0 lead at half time. Florida Bokole added the eighth goal in the second half for the big win.

In netball, Kaya Tiwi School lived up to their expectations after the walloped hapless Ngombeni 66-0. Form One students Monica Atieno and Wilkester Akinyi were the outstanding players for the winners.

Kaya Tiwi also beat Tiwi Girls School 69-0 on their way to retaining the title. In another netball match, former champions Matuga Girls hit Waa 10-5.

In boys' volleyball, Kaya Tiwi School sent a strong signal after they defeated Ngombeni 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-22). [Ernest Ndunda]