Ulinzi beat Wazito to move to second spot: Newcomers Vihiga pile more pressure on struggling Sony Sugar

Ulinzi vs Thika United Brian Birgen (left) of Ulinzi Stars battles for the ball with Mata Masikidi of Thika United during the Kenya Premier league match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on April 15,2018.The match ended 0-0.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Nandwa stars to extend Ulinzi's unbeaten run to six matches.

Elvis Nandwa scored and provided an assist as Ulinzi Stars beat Wazito 2-0 in yesterday's SportPesa Premier League, at Ruaraka Grounds.

Substitute Ibrahim Shambi netted the other goal to extend Ulinzi's unbeaten run to six matches and leapfrog Mathare United into second position (28 points) after the Slum Boys were frustrated to a barren draw by Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium.

"It is an important win for us and I am happy we have extended our unbeaten run. But our target still remains to win the Premier League. We want to at least go 12 matches unbeaten," Ulinzi coach Dunstan Nyaudo told The Standard Sports.

In Awendo, Vihiga United piled more misery on struggling Sugar by beating them 2-0 as Kariobangi Sharks came from a goal down to hold their hosts Zoo Kericho 1-1.

Nandwa could have put Ulinzi ahead in the 12th minute but his shot was blocked by a self sacrificing Wazito defender before Oscar Wamalwa blasted wide.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Wamalwa then failed to connect Cliff Kasuti's delivery from the right. Wazito's Joakim Omolo then saw his free kick in a promising position cleared to safety by Ulinzi backline.

Wamalwa squandered another golden chance before Nandwa forced a fine save from Wazito goalkeeper Phillip Odhiambo. Nandwa would then head feebly straight at the goalkeeper before Bernard Ongoma was denied by Odhiambo on the stroke of halftime.

Wazito came close to scoring in the 55th minute when Pistone Mutamba released Samson Ndegwa through on goal, but his attempt was deflected for a fruitless corner.

Ulinzi responded immediately and nearly broke the deadline, but Wazito custodian did well to stop Wamalwa's clever chip before substitute Masita Masuta's glancing header went miserably wide. The soldiers threatened again, but Oliver Ruto's surprise shot was easily gathered by Odhiambo.

However, Ulinzi's persistence finally paid off in the 73rd minute when Nandwa amended his previous mistakes by leaping the highest to beat the keeper with a powerful header.Mutamba cancelled out Nandwa's opener seven minutes later at the edge of the box.