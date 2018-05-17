Manchester United to announce first summer signing in coming days

Jose Mourinho wants to complete transfer business before the start of World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

With the summer transfer window officially opened, Manchester United are planning to finalize most of their business in the transfer market before the World Cup tournament kicks off next month.

With the likes of Luke Shaw, Maruoane Fellaini, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian likely to depart ways with the club this summer, United will be looking to sign new quality to strengthen their squad. A number of current United players are set to leave this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

One deal that United are on the cusp of sealing is one that involves Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months with Luke Shaw on the verge of leaving.

Chelsea are also reported to be interested in Sandro’s signature but United are believed to be the favourites in the contest. Manchester United want to make Sandro first summer signing [Photo: Courtesy] United are finalizing on a £44million deal for the Brazilian [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports from La Stampa indicates that United are finalizing on a £44million deal for the Brazilian with official announcement imminent.

Although Darmian is expected to sign for Juventus, he won’t be part of the deal to bring Sandro to Old Trafford.

Sandro will not be part of Brazil squad travelling to Russia next month as he was left out of Tite’s 23-man squad.