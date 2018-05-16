Ten-man Gor Mahia hold Algerian side USM Alger at Kasarani

Ten-man Gor Mahia put on a solid display to hold Algerian giants USM Alger to a barren draw in today’s Group D CAF Confederations Cup match, at Kasarani Stadium.

Despite the draw, Gor are still second in the group with two points, two behind the North Africans after Tanzania's Yanga and Rayon Sports of Rwanda also drew 0-0 in Dar es Salaam.

Both teams fell victim of the heavy Thika Road traffic, arriving at the stadium less than an hour to kick off.

And when the whistle was finally blown, the two sets of players had to endure another nightmare of a slippery pitch as they struggled to control the ball.

But it is the Algerians who threatened first in the fifth minute through Mohamed Mefta's free kick but it was dealt by goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch before Mefta ballooned another effort.

Gor responded immediately but George Odhiambo's long range attempt went wide. Gor settled into the game as it progressed.

Ephrem Guikan came close to putting K'ogalo ahead in the 15th minute after a superb one-two move with Jacques Tuyisenge, but Ayoub Abdellaou made a timely tackle to block the Ivorian's effort.

Guikan then forced a fine save from Alger goalkeeper Mohamed Lamine before Faouzi Yaya's free kick was cleared to safety by one of Gor's defenders.

Lamine would pull off another brilliant save to stop Odhiambo's close range header before the Kenyan international's rebound hit the post. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Guikan then connected Godfrey Walusimbi's cross from the left flank but one of the opposition's defender deflected his goal bound attempt for a fruitless corner. Gor Mahia could have gone into the break leading, but Odhiambo's well executed free kick was blocked by the visitors' back line.

Yaya had a chance to break the deadlock in the 55th minute but good defending from Gor denied him a scoring opportunity. Two minutes later, the hosts were reduced to ten-men after Joash Onyango was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Odhiambo almost gave Dylan Kerr's side the lead on the hour mark when he latched on Tuyisenge's cross but he feebly shot at the goalkeeper before Qualid Arji's attempt went wide on the opposite end.

Moments later, Tuyisenge squandered a golden chance after he rounded off the keeper, only for him to shoot straight at the keeper under pressure from the defenders.

In the 78th minute Francis Kahata's deflected shot agonizingly hit the post as the tempo of the game increased.

Line ups

GorMahia: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Philemon Otieno, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Ephrem Guikan, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji (GK), Charles Momanyi, Boniface Omondi, Kevin Omondi, Cercidy Okeyo, Joachim Oluoch, Bernard Ondiek.

Algers : Mohamed Lamine, Ayoub Abdellaoui, Mohamed Benyahia, Faroukh Chafai, Fouazi Yaya, Kadoour Beldjilalai, Okacha Hamzaoui, Reda Hahouji, Meziane Abderahmane, Oualid Ardji, Oussama Darfalou.

Subs: Smail Mansouri, Amir Sayoud, Mohamed Amine, Qualid Arji, Redouame Cherifi, Rafik Bouderbal.