Silva's emotional post after prematurely born six-month old son is finally allowed home

Silva with son Mateo [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has paid tribute to hospital staff in an emotional post after his six-month old son Mateo was finally allowed home.

Mateo was born prematurely and has needed round-the-clock care in hospital since his birth. The Spaniard posted an emotional tribute [Photo: Courtesy]

But Silva was all smiles as he posted pictures alongside his son and medical professionals in a tweet announcing they had been allowed home.

He posted: "We're finally going home!

"We will be eternally grateful for the amazing team of the pediatric maternity and ICU units of the Hospital Casa de Salud for the professionalism and human treatment that have shown us these 5 long months.

"Just thank you!"

Silva won the Premier League title with Man City this season [Photo: Courtesy]

Silva has been travelling back and forth to and from Spain during the season and headed straight back there after the culmination of the Premier League campaign.

He missed the trophy parade in Manchester but appeared by video link to pay tribute to teammate Yaya Toure who is leaving the Etihad. Silva with hospital staff [Photo: Courtesy]

Holding Mateo in his arms, Silva said: “I want to apologize for not being able to celebrate here with you today.

“Thank you for understanding my situation, I will be in debt with you forever, so thank you very much.

“In the future I will be able to tell my son I played with the best African footballer ever.

“I wish you the best of luck. I want to say everyone - enjoy tonight.”