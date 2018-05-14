Gor remain focused as USM Alger arrive: Algerian coach delighted at Kagere’s absence in Wednesday’s match at Kasarani

Gor Mahia FC's Jaques Tuyisenge control ball during the first leg match of the CAF Confederations Cup play-offs against SuperSport United FC of South Africa at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Sunday 8, 2018. Gor Mahia beat SA 1-0. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Algeria’s USM Alger coach has said he is relieved at the absence of Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere ahead of Wednesday’s Confederations Cup match at Kasarani.

The Algerian side landed Monday morning after a 10-hour flight.

Miloud Hamdi said his team had great respect for the Rwandese striker, whom he said was capable of giving them a tough time.

Kagere has been suspended for the match after picking up two yellow cards.

“Meddie Kagere is a top striker who has scored some good goals for Gor Mahia and his presence could have troubled us. However, we will also miss our top striker Oussama Darfaloum, who like Kagere, is suspended. We are equal on this front,” he said.

Darfaloum scored twice when USM Alger thrashed Nigerian side Plaetue United 4-0, sending them to the group stages of the Confederations Cup.

Despite his side beating Yanga 4-0 in the first group match, Hamdi insisted the path to the quarterfinals was still open and any of the four teams could make it.

“Every team has six matches to play; we have played only one, which leaves us with five to go and therefore, it’s still too early to call. At this stage, any team can make it and we are here in Nairobi to try and get a positive result.”

He admitted that Gor Mahia’s local record remained impressive and thus he expected a tough match.

“They have not lost at home and are currently at the top of the league. We expect a tough match from them, but we are ready.”

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr said he was not overly worried by the absence of his key striker, Kagere.

“Kagere is a very important player in the team and we will miss him, but we will be fine. Jacques Tuyisenge will lead our attack,” he said.

Kagere scored Gor’s goal when they drew 1-1 against Rayon Sports.

The Confederation of African Football communicated Kagere’s suspension on Friday.

In a letter to Football Kenya Federation, the Cairo-based body said: “We would like to confirm the disciplinary measure(s) taken against player(s) of your team at the above-mentioned match.

“For having received two cautions in two different matches in the frame of this competition, Kagere Meddie is automatically suspended for his next match.”

Gor Mahia Chief Executive Lodvick Aduda said the team was delighted that they had been allowed to play the match at Kasarani.

He said the match would kick off at 7pm.

“We made a request to CAF to move the match from Machakos Stadium to Kasarani and our wish was granted,” he said.