Pele ‘so sad’ as Alves misses World Cup

By AFP: Monday, May 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Pele (lifting his hand) after winning in a past World Cup game. [Photo/Courtesy]

A cruciate ligament injury will keep Dani Alves out of the World Cup, and Brazil great Pele has offered his sympathy. Pele said he was “so sad” to hear Dani Alves would miss the World Cup finals due to injury. Pele went into the 1958 finals – where he won the first of his three trophies – with injury and was also hurt during the 1966 campaign in England, and he has some sympathy for his compatriot.

“I am so sad to hear this,” the 77-year-old tweeted. “Footballers hate missing games but I know first-hand that missing #WorldCup games is the worst feeling.” Rodrigo Lasmar, a CBF doctor, said: “There is no mathematics. It’s around six months.

Related Topics: Pele Dani Alves two others injured russia world cup 2018 missing
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United's Martial, Lukaku injury concerns for FA Cup final
Manchester United's Martial, Lukaku injury concerns for FA Cup final
Football 2 hours ago
Wenger rejects PSG job offer - as the job he wants is revealed
Wenger rejects PSG job offer - as the job he wants is revealed
Football 5 hours ago
Neymar breaks silence on potential Manchester United move
Neymar breaks silence on potential Manchester United move
Football 6 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Former champs Gladiators celebrate first victory of the season
Former champs Gladiators celebrate first victory of the season
Hockey 17 hours ago
Woods shoots lowest score at Players
Woods shoots lowest score at Players
Golf 17 hours ago
Wet greens not a barrier for Karimi
Wet greens not a barrier for Karimi
Golf 17 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES