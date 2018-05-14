Pele ‘so sad’ as Alves misses World Cup

Pele (lifting his hand) after winning in a past World Cup game. [Photo/Courtesy]

A cruciate ligament injury will keep Dani Alves out of the World Cup, and Brazil great Pele has offered his sympathy. Pele said he was “so sad” to hear Dani Alves would miss the World Cup finals due to injury. Pele went into the 1958 finals – where he won the first of his three trophies – with injury and was also hurt during the 1966 campaign in England, and he has some sympathy for his compatriot.

“I am so sad to hear this,” the 77-year-old tweeted. “Footballers hate missing games but I know first-hand that missing #WorldCup games is the worst feeling.” Rodrigo Lasmar, a CBF doctor, said: “There is no mathematics. It’s around six months.