Premier League star set to retire at the end of the season

Friday, May 11th 2018 at 18:21 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton will retire from football at the end of the season after spending 15 years across two spells with the Welsh club.

The 35-year-old made 536 appearances since initially moving from West Ham United in 2002 on a one-month loan.

Britton played a crucial role in Swansea avoiding relegation from the Football League and then winning three promotions to the top-flight, thus becoming one of the few players ever to represent his side in all four of the English divisions.

“I have decided that this year will be my last as a Swans player,” Britton said in a statement on the club website.

“It’s a sad day obviously, but this season has been very difficult for me. I have had a lot of niggling injuries and I haven’t played a lot when I have been fit.

“I have pushed my body through a lot, playing with injuries and injections and what have you over the years, and I think now is the right time.”

Britton has made four Premier League appearances this season and since the arrival of manager Carlos Carvalhal in December has featured just once, in an FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.