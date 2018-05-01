Catch the Uefa Champions league showdown live on KTN Home
By Japheth Ogila: Tuesday, May 1st 2018 at 22:45 GMT +3 | Football
Liverpool takes Roma in the second leg tie of the Uefa Champions League semifinal in Rome. Mohammed Salah netted twice against his former club in a 5-2 victory, and the Reds are going tp protect the three goal lead in Italy.
Roma on the other hand staged a historic come-back against Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Will they stage a similar come-back against Liverpool?
Catch the game live on Wednesday at KTN Home at 9.45PM.
