Lucky winner scoops £121million jackpot

Friday, April 27th 2018 at 11:08 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

One lucky winner has scooped more than £120m (Image: Getty)

A British ticket holder won the EuroMillions jackpot of £121.3m last night - the third highest lottery win in UK history.

As of 8am today, no-one has come forward to claim the life-changing prize following the draw, Camelot said.

Britain's newest multi-millionaire immediately becomes one of the most successful ever lottery players.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: "Wow – what a night for UK EuroMillions players.

"A single ticket-holder has banked the entire £121.3million jackpot and immediately becomes the third biggest winner his country has ever seen.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and, rest assured, we have plenty of champagne on ice ready to help The National Lottery’s newest multi-millionaire celebrate."

The total jackpot was £121,328,187, Camelot said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers are: 20, 23, 28, 30, 44

The winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 03, 07

EuroMillions is played in nine countries - the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

Colin and Chris Weir, husband and wife, from Largs in Ayrshire, are the biggest ever UK winners, scooping some £161m.

They said they were "tickled pink" after becoming Europe's biggest lottery winners in July 2011.

Married for 30 years and with two children, the life-changing £161 million prize catapulted them into the Sunday Times Rich List above Beatle Ringo Starr and Sir Tom Jones.

Psychiatric nurse Mrs Weir, 55, and Mr Weir, 64, who worked as a TV cameraman and studio manager for 23 years, bought a mansion - which they later upgraded to a bigger one nearby - and a fleet of cars.

In August 2012, Adrian and Gillian Brayford from Haverhill, Suffolk, scooped £148,656,000 on the EuroMillions to become the second biggest UK jackpot winners.

Children's nurse Gillian, 40, and record seller Adrian, 41, said they planned to fork out on luxury holidays and cars when they won their windfall.

Adrian joked to his wife that he had not bought any tickets, before she told him to be quiet as she was trying to get their children to sleep as he celebrated the win.

The pair split 15 months after their win, although they remained on good terms. Adrian moved into a grade-II listed Georgian mansion with 90 acres of land - which came in handy when he staged the Cambridge Rock Festival in the grounds to save it from being cancelled.

And now there is an unknown person or family in third place.

Car mechanic Neil Trotter, from Coulsdon, south London, won £107,932,603 in 2014 when he joked "being Trotters we were always going to be millionaires one day."

The car mechanic and racing driver from Coulsdon thought he had heard every Only Fools and Horses joke but said, "I can see this is going to run and run."

In an eerie premonition he had told staff at his Dad’s office on the day of his win that “this time tomorrow" he’d be a millionaire.

EuroMillions was launched in February 2004 five years after the idea of a European lottery was developed.

It was set up as a joint venture between Camelot, La Française des Jeux of France and Loterías y Apuestas del Estado of Spain.