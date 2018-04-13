Bettors on losing spree want recognition

Kenyan bettors who are yet to win millions from bookmakers want to be recognised for their contribution in making new millionaires.

Take the case of Evans who has been betting since 2014, but is yet to bag anything substantial.

“I used to win a lot back in the day. But things took a new twist since 2016 December. I am yet to win a dime despite continuously betting,” says the father of two.

“I am an ardent fan, which is why I am pleading with the bookmakers to invite some of the perennial losers like myself to say, an end-of-year party. If that is too much to ask, then even a gift hamper or some kind of refund will do,” Evans told The Nairobian.

Asked if he is still hopeful of becoming a millionaire courtesy of betting, Evans says: “It’s a long shot, but very possible,” adding that bookmakers have remained silent despite his monumental losing spree.

“All I want is recognition for losing. It is unfair to recognise winners and neglect those of us who made this possible. Trust me, I have made winners,” he says.

“I know they know their best loser in 2017. That must have been me. I just need to see the CEO of any betting company. A chat with him or her will suffice,”

In a related story a bettor stormed the office of one of the betting firms in Nairobi, demanding a refund or a loan from the firm claiming he has been losing for far too long.

Peter Mauchi walked into the building through the main gate like any other customer, but later staged a sit-in in the betting firm’s office. One of the firm’s PR officials was forced to intervene and convince the man to leave the premises.

“He wanted three things: a loan, a refund or free bets, which we couldn’t give him,” said a source who did not want to be quoted. Mauchi declined to have an interview with us.