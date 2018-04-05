Police probe Man City bus attack before Liverpool match

By AFP Thursday, April 5th 2018 at 11:25
Manchester City bus making way into Anfield. [Photo: Courtesy]

British police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for an attack on Manchester City's team bus before their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool at Anfield.

Missiles were thrown at the vehicle as it arrived at the stadium on Wednesday ahead of the first leg at Anfield, which Liverpool won 3-0.

"We are aware that damage was caused to the Manchester City team bus as it approached Anfield stadium this evening ahead of the Liverpool v Manchester City match," said match commander superintendent Paul White.

"Thankfully, no one on the bus was injured, but injuries were caused to two of our officers when projectiles were thrown towards the bus. The officers and stewards are there to protect the public and keep them safe.

"This behaviour by a number of people who threw bottles, cans and pyrotechnics towards the bus is completely unacceptable and we will conduct enquiries to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

"We worked very closely with both clubs to ensure the safety of the public and the teams themselves, and it is disappointing to see that a number of people behaved in this appalling way."

Liverpool released a statement before the match apologising to City over the incident, saying they would cooperate with the authorities to identify those responsible.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola questioned the organisation of his side's arrival at Anfield ahead of the highly charged match.

"I didn't expect that," he said after the game. "I am new here. Normally when the police know that is going to happen, they try to avoid it happening.

"The bus is destroyed. I didn't expect that a club as prestigious as Liverpool would do these kind of things.

"Of course, it is not Liverpool, it is the people. It was not only one, only two, only three. Hopefully it doesn't happen again."

 

MANCHESTER CITY LIVERPOOL ATTACK BUS POLICE OFFICERS MAN-HUNT
Next Story
Klopp blasts Premier League over Everton fixture despite Liverpool's rampant victory over City
RELATED STORIES
Former Liverpool defender almost swallowed his tongue, escapes death in Slovakia win
Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher could be axed by Sky Sports after spitting on Man United fan
FA reveals why Pep Guardiola was charged for wearing a ribbon
LATEST STORIES
Milner shares a video from inside team bus showing sublime welcome from fans

Liverpool players were given incredible welcome to Anfield by fans as seen in a video shared by James Milner

Kenya begins with dwindling fortunes at Commonwealth Games

Kenyans began with mixed results at the Commonwealth Games as some athletes triumphed while others suffered defeats.

Klopp blasts Premier League over Everton fixture despite Liverpool's rampant victory over City

Jurgen Klopp blasted the Premier League's decision to make Liverpool play Everton on Saturday lunchtime following their win over Man City

Mo Salah suffers injury setback as Liverpool blow away Manchester City

Liverpool have suffered a huge injury blow as Mo Salah limped out of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City

Kenya get slim advantage over Uganda

Lone goal was netted in the 52th when Lilian Adera unleashed a powerful shot at the edge of the box to put the 2016 AWCON finalists

Mathare United go top again after slim victory

Three penalties marked yesterday’s 3-2 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) win for Mathare United against Nakumatt at Ruaraka grounds.

More Stories
Police launch hunt for Man City bus attackers as Liverpool issues apology

British police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for an attack on Manchester City's team bus before their Champions League.

KEFOFA threatens protest against FKF

Kenya Football Fans Association (KEFOFA) supremo have announced that they will organize a protest against Football Kenya Federation's Nick Mwendwa.

Football clubs, stars and journalists pay tributes to Chelsea and England’s fallen hero Wilkins

The much-loved player passed away in hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home last week - he was just 61

Brookside gives teams reason to smile with Sh90m present

Sponsors Brookside yesterday confirmed their support for the games as they announced a five-year sponsorship to the championships.

Chelsea legend dies of heart attack!

The ex-England captain, 61, had been in a medically induced coma but son Ross, 36, told the Mirror this afternoon: “Dad has unfortunately passed away.

College Games: Trainee teachers battle for honours in various sports disciplines in Vihiga

Ten-time champions and teachers’ college games hosts start on good footing.

Meet Sudan's first female coach defying odds to coach men

Salma al-Majidi has taken her love for football to loftier heights be engaging in coaching. She has defied odds of conservative society to coach men.

Will Asumbi have the last laugh yet again? Action galore at Eregi as trainee teachers compete for glory

Favourites Asumbi put titles on the line as national championships start.

Swimming: Muteti leads Kenyans in search of glory

Two sisters are among five swimmers who will represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Games that begin tomorrow in Australia.

Chager bags Classic title: Defending champion Bharij relinquishes rally title after bruising battle in Baringo

After a dominant display former Kenyan champion Baldev seals maiden Classic Safari Rally honours.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • De Bruyne: Man City want 'historic' title win vs Man United

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Ex- Manchester United flop hasn't played for four months because he's fat

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Aubameyang: Why I let Lacazette take my second penalty against Stoke City

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Tusker cool AFC as Wazito whip Zoo

    Tue 03rd Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Omondi hails fantastic spirit at Nakumatt

    Tue 03rd Apr 2018

  • City star ruled out of City's Liverpool clash

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Mathare United look to pile pressure on Nakumatt on packed midweek match up

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Kariobangi Sharks venture into online broadcasting

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Champions League: Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Molo Stadium wasting away (photos)

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Rising stars yaambulia sare na Rwanda katika mechi ya kufuzu taifa bingwa barani Afrika
    Timu ya raga ya Homeboyz imehifadhi taji la mashindano ya Great rift 10 aside
    Bingwa wa mashindano ya magari ya top fry classic safari rally aimarisha uongozi wake
    Scoreline: Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot opens a petrol station