Aguero out but City in shape, sharp Liverpool prides in Anfield record. Who wins?

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, April 4th 2018 at 21:07
Liverpool players celebrating a goal in the past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

A contingent of Liverpool players have arrived at Anfield in various shapes of cars but mentally focused one thing- beating the ‘flawless’ Manchester City.

Mo Salah arrives in his car. [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool and Premier League lead scorer Mohammed Salah will lead the Reds in their most pivotal clash of the season, as they seek to scale to the heights of championship graced by Europe’s elite clubs.

Aguero out

Manchester City on the other hand could be considered underdogs in this game due to certain factors. The Blues are missing their big game player and lead striker who has been ruled out with thigh injury.

However, Pep Guardiola has mastered the knack of using a false 9 and getting the best out of them. This means that the Spaniard will likely use a false nine of Gabriel Jesus or Leroy Sane.

Jurge Klopp is also sweating as his defender Joel Matip is out injured and Adam Lallana is still sidelined as well.

Guardiola and Klopp speak

Speaking to SkySports, Klopp acknowledges the terrific form of Guardiola’s side but adds that such cannot be a reason to give them ‘a lot of respect’ in this clash.

He said: “That's the truth, they deserve to be champions of the Premier league, but in football it's not about being the best it's about being perfectly prepared for the next game to do your best. It's not about yesterday, it's about tomorrow.”

Guardiola on his side has vowed to attack and has maintained that he will not sit back and wait for Roberto Firmino, Salah and co to demolish them at will.

Guardiola told Sky Sport that: "Of course I consider what is the value of Liverpool and their qualities and I am concerned about what they do."

 "I am not so arrogant. But if you think about defending 90 minutes and play on the counter, that's not gonna happen. Why should we change when it's going well so far?"

Liverpool has a superior record at home, where they have not lost any game at home in Uefa Champions League.  Manchester City however have shown great potential especially after staging impressive performance in the league.

Both teams are backed to score and it could end with more than three goals.

Confirmed lineup

Confirmed lineup. [Courtesy]

 

LIVERPOOL MANCHESTER CITY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ANFIELD SERGIO AGUERO
