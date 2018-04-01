Italian defender reveals why he has decided to quit football to become a porn star

77

Iovinella quits football to pursue career in adult industry

Italian defender Davide Iovinella has decided to terminate his contract with the Pomigliano club to become a porn star.

According to the Sun, the 24 year old said in an interview he did not see the possibility of continuing to evolve in the world of football and therefore decided to look for an alternative job that would allow him to improve his economic capacity. Davide Iovinella at work

"It's not like being in bed with your partner, so you have to work hard and be stable," he said.

Ivinella, who joined Siffredi Hard Academy in Budapest last September, was selected among 3,000 candidates and won the title in the same project as the famous porn star Rocco Siffredi.

Davide Iovinella, who was renamed "Davide Montana" by Rocco after his success, used the phrase "They say I have a lot of potential."

