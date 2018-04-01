Italian defender reveals why he has decided to quit football to become a porn star

By Odero Charles Sunday, April 1st 2018 at 22:39
 Iovinella quits football to pursue career in adult industry
 

Italian defender Davide Iovinella has decided to terminate his contract with the Pomigliano club to become a porn star.

According to the Sun, the 24 year old said in an interview he did not see the possibility of continuing to evolve in the world of football and therefore decided to look for an alternative job that would allow him to improve his economic capacity.

Davide Iovinella at work
 

"It's not like being in bed with your partner, so you have to work hard and be stable," he said.

Ivinella, who joined Siffredi Hard Academy in Budapest last September, was selected among 3,000 candidates and won the title in the same project as the famous porn star Rocco Siffredi.

Davide Iovinella, who was renamed "Davide Montana" by Rocco after his success, used the phrase "They say I have a lot of potential."

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

DAVIDE IOVINELLA ITALIAN DEFENDER PORN STAR
Next Story
Tottenham wins at Chelsea for first time in 28 years
LATEST STORIES
Italian defender reveals why he has decided to become a porn star

the 24 year old said in an interview he did not see the possibility of

Tottenham wins at Chelsea for first time in 28 years

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a first victory at Chelsea for 28 years with Dele Alli scoring twice in the second half as they came back to win 3-1 and cem

Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

Man United miss out on Griezmann, plans to sell Martial to bring Real Madrid star

Man United have missed on signing long-term target Antoine Griezmann but will instead focus on Real Madrid star.

More Stories
Italian defender reveals why he has decided to become a porn star

the 24 year old said in an interview he did not see the possibility of

Tottenham wins at Chelsea for first time in 28 years

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a first victory at Chelsea for 28 years with Dele Alli scoring twice in the second half as they came back to win 3-1 and cem

Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing

Arsenal take on Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as their head coach Arsene Wenger fights to save his job after mid-season collapse.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

There is a problem, from Australia to Zimbabwe and while Down Under people are shedding tears in public, in southern Africa, public displays of remors

Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

Kenya Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi has urged his players to “fight” for him and make a positive start in today’s (3pm) Africa Cup of Nations first le

K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

Rangers beat Thika United as Sofapaka pile more woes on Nakumatt.

View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they win next week’s Manchester derby

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Tottenham wins at Chelsea for first time in 28 years

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Italian defender reveals why he has decided to become a porn star

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Rising stars yaambulia sare na Rwanda katika mechi ya kufuzu taifa bingwa barani Afrika
    Timu ya raga ya Homeboyz imehifadhi taji la mashindano ya Great rift 10 aside
    Bingwa wa mashindano ya magari ya top fry classic safari rally aimarisha uongozi wake
    Scoreline: Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot opens a petrol station