Rare images of Uhuru-Raila unity show at Barclays Kenya Open in Muthaiga

By Japheth Ogila Monday, March 26th 2018 at 12:47
Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta hnading over a trophy to winner Lorenzo Gagli. [Photo: Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the Kenya Open Golf tournament at the Muthaiga Golf course on Sunday, where Italian golfer Lorenzo Gagli walked away with Shs10 Milion.

But while the focus could be on the golfing tournament and the frustration of Kenyan golfers in relation to winning huge prizes; another thing stood out.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was also present and he kept Uhuru company as they emphasized on their bid to foster national unity.

A general picture showing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, President Uhuru Kenya, former Premier Raila Odinga, Tourism CS Najib Balala and other dignitaries. [Photo: Courtesy]
Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former Premier Raila Odinga and Sports CAS Hassan Noor Hassan and other government officials.[Photo: Courtesy]
Pres. Kenyatta walks past Odinga during the event. [Photo: Courtesy]

 

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Pres. Kenyatta hands over a cheque to a golfer. [Photo: Courtesy]

 

Applause for the winner, Lorenzo Gagli carrying his trophy. [Photo: Courtesy]
Tourism CS Najib Balala gives his remarks. [Photo: Courtesy]
Nasa leader Raila Odinga gives his remarks. [Photo: Courtesy]
Another handshake amid cheers from dignitaries after the feting ceremony. [Photo: Courtesy]

 

RAILA ODINGA PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTTA BARCLAYS KENYA OPEN LORENZO GAGLI
Next Story
Australia Cricket captain Steve Smith resigns, gets suspended by ICC after ball tampering scandal
RELATED STORIES
Ondu’s design picked for Kenya Open
Foreigners dominate on Day 1
Mercedes Benz up for grabs at Kenya Open: Victor Riu, Niclas Johansson and Pedro Figueiredo earn slots
LATEST STORIES
Australia Cricket captain Steve Smith resigns, gets suspended by ICC after ball tampering scandal

Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as captain and vice captain following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa

Kapenguria Heroes, Plateau Queens win Chapa Dimba as Harambee Startets tear Zambia into shreds

Kapenguria Heroes prevailed over Gor Mahia to win the Chapa Dimba finals 3-0 on penalties at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday as Starlets hit Zambia.

"I know he's in contact with Arsenal": Germany legend spills beans on the man to replace Arsene Wenger

Gunners bosses are weighing up options to swap out long serving chief Wenger after back-to-back dismal season in north London.

Former British footballer arrested with 32Kg cocaine worth KShs 96 Million in Peru

British man allegedly caught with 32kg of cocaine in a suitcase in Peru is a "good kid" and a "talented footballer", says a shocked friend

Wanyama’s mother floored in polls

Mildred Ayiemba, mother of Kenya's national football team Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was dethroned as the

Head coach Olago: KCB have a lot of work to do

Kenya Commercial Bank might have won the 2017/2018 Kenya Cup League title with an unbeaten record, but head coach Curtis Olago insists they still have

More Stories
Rare pictures of Uhuru-Raila unity show at Barclays Kenya Open in Muthaiga

The two leaders shared a podium once again to show their commitment to national unity at Kenya Open Golf tournament in Muthaiga

He came, saw, and conquered Kenya Open: Italian golfer Gagli bags Sh10m in just four days

President Uhuru Kenyatta awards winner at the end of the four-day championships at Muthaiga golf course.

Tough day for Kenyans: Locals find it tough at Kenya Open as foreigners dominate

Mediratta and Charania impress as Germany’s Schmitt leads after Day 2.

Foreigners dominate on Day 1

Foreigners dominate on Day 1

Ondu’s design picked for Kenya Open

Ondu’s design picked for Kenya Open

Eyes on the price as Kenya Open tees off

Eyes on the price as Kenya Open tees off

Tiger Woods relishes come back as he climbs places in ranking

Tiger Woods is making a come back after back injury surgery and he has already climbed up in ranking despite being winless in 2018.

Mcllroy upstages Tiger Woods as he ends title drought

Rory McIlroy staged a spectacular back nine charge to claim a three shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

Golf: Indiza leads 19 pros to Kenya Open at Muthaiga

Nineteen local professional golfers have confirmed participation in this year’s 2018 Barclays Kenya Open golf championships that begin on Thursday at

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Valencia legend Santiago Canizares’ son dies aged five

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Los Angeles Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic signing from Manchester United

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Chances to see Neymar leaving PSG keep on raising

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar: Why the Brazilian Superstar may leave

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar at his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • A win-win transfer? Neymar and Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu in February 2018

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Football: Harambee Stars keen to outshine Comoros today

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • International friendly match: Harambee Stars held to a 2-2 draw by Comoros

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kapenguria heroes beats Gor Mahia in Chapa Dimba finals
    2018 Kenya Open Final Day; President Kenyatta rewards winners
    Mshindi wa Kenya open akabidhiwa shilingi milioni kumi
    Kapenguria heroes na Plateau queens washinda kombe la chapa dimba