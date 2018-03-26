Rare images of Uhuru-Raila unity show at Barclays Kenya Open in Muthaiga
345
President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the Kenya Open Golf tournament at the Muthaiga Golf course on Sunday, where Italian golfer Lorenzo Gagli walked away with Shs10 Milion.
But while the focus could be on the golfing tournament and the frustration of Kenyan golfers in relation to winning huge prizes; another thing stood out.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was also present and he kept Uhuru company as they emphasized on their bid to foster national unity.
Next Story