Details emerging of ‘probable’ police brutality against Chelsea fans who went to Barcelona

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, March 15th 2018 at 13:22
Chelsea fans at a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports have emerged indicating that Chelsea fans may have clashed with Spanish police and mascots before and after the Wednesday night Barcelona- Chelsea clash outside Camp Nou Stadium.

Speaking after Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona yesterday, a club spokesman stated they were notified that the fans who traveled to Spain met abrasive reception outside the Camp Nou Stadium.

Statement posted on club website and twitter account read:

“The club has been made aware of some issues experienced by our supporters accessing the stadium tonight. We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt…We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of this evening’s arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities.”

A frozen video of Chelsea fan being manhandled by Barcelona police. [Photo: Courtesy]

On the BBC twitter Chelsea fans who traveled to Camp Nou gave their accounts on what transpired. A number of them accused the security officers for hitting them without the batons without provocation.

A fan identified as Rob posted in response to BBC: “Yes I filmed it, this happened as we were leaving the stadium. Security pushed passed us aggressively to attack fans, a young supporter was left in tears. Extremely aggressive and totally unprovoked.”

He accompanied his explanations with a short video showing altercations between fans and mascots, with batons flying on helpless fans.

Another fan and witness identified as Kade Nordfors seemed to have an explanation of what may have led to the harsh treatment of the fans.

“I was just down the walkway. It happened after Chelsea supporters started chanting “Barcelona, you’ll always be Spain.” Shocking from the stewards,” posted Nordfors.

To some fans, it is not the first time Chelsea fans are treated harshly by the mascots manning the stadium. Such have happened I their visits to France when they played PSG as well as recently against Atletico Madrid.

“Explain this........absolute disgrace. Always happens to us whenever we go abroad. Happened at PSG, Atletico and now barça,” said Jasper Mather.

Chelsea club could be consider launching investigation into the incident should they get all the tangible evidence to submit to the authorities.

CHELSEA FANS BARCELONA POLICE BARCELONA CAMP NOU UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
