Rallying: Route is changed due to rains as activities kick off today

By Robin Toskin Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 00:00
East Africa Safari Rally Frank Tundo's Top Fry Triumph splash through a Muddle in Msembweni during day 6 of the EA Classic rally

Safari organisers arrive at the decision after realising two dams between a bridge were swelling.

Bad weather has prompted the organisers of the 2018 ARC Safari Rally to replace the first competitive stage.

The Aberdares I stage has been replaced with Kedong, the course clerk, Gurvi Bhabra, said. 

The decision was reached when it was realised that two dams between a bridge were swelling and were on the brink of breaking their banks due to heavy rains in the foothills of the Aberdares.

“The steep hill preceding the bridge is extremely slippery and impassable even with a 4x4 wheel car,” said Bhabra.

The Aberdares section is only 12km long but quite challenging. It is also scenic. This now means that drivers will start with the 32km Kedong section overlooking Mt Longonot on a private ranch on the floor of the Rift Valley. Drivers will on Saturday do the Soysambu ranch section, repeated it twice, and end the Safari in Kedong on Sunday.

Heavy rains are expected throughout the rally weekend but Bhabra said he did not expect any serious problems as his deputy had been supervising the grading of rough sections to conform to World Rally Championship gravel road sections. Activities kick off today and tomorrow with the start of race and scrutineering in Soysambu and at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

EAST AFRICA SAFARI RALLY
