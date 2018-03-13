Super-agent Raiola offers Mourinho a perfect midfield partner for Pogba

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 12:50
Jose is struggling to get the best out Pogba [Photo: Courtesy]

United boss Jose Mourinho have been offered the chance by super-agent Mino Raiola to sign a new holding midfielder to partner Pogba. Mourinho has been struggling to get the best out midfielder Paul Pogba with the Portuguese boss tinkering with a 4-3-3 formation in recent weeks after Pogba complained of not having enough freedom when he is playing in a midfield two.

Jose Mourinho ruled out the possibility of signing any more attackers in the summer but is compelled to reconsider his decision especially with Michael Carrick hanging up his boots to join the United coaching staff.

According to reports from Rai Sport, Mino Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba, has offered his client Blaise Matuidi to Mourinho as the solution to his problems.

Blaise Matuidi offered to Mourinho by super-agent Mino Raiola [Photo: Courtesy]

The Juventus midfielder has played alongside Pogba with the French national team and will make a perfect partnership with the 24-year-old United midfielder.

The 30-year-old moved to Turin from PSG last summer and has given a number of stellar displays in a Juve shirt this season, earning the trust of his bossn Allegri. Raiola has been in constant contact with United about the prospect of bringing another of his clients to Old Trafford.  

Mino Raiola offer Matuidi to Mourinho to partner Pogba [Photo: Courtesy]

The Red Devils already have Raiola-represented players Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Romero on their books, while he also helped sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez.

