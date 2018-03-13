Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

349

David De Gea has been United's best player all season [Photo: Courtesy]

Sevilla impressed in the first leg of the Champions League tie against Manchester United at home but the Spanish side failed to find the back of the net after heroics saves made by De Gea including the miraculous one he pulled off to deny Luis Muriel’s close-range goal-bound header ending the tie goalless.

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals and Sevilla are doing everything they can to try to avoid another De Gea masterclass. David De Gea makes a spectacular save from Sevilla's Luis Muriel close-range header [Photo: Courtesy]

The Spanish shot stopper has been sensational for United all season and his performances has compelled Sevilla to send a cheeky request to him on Twitter ahead of the Old Trafford clash.

The statement read: “Hey @D_DeGea, Keep your best stuff for the @FIFAWorldCup this time. Thanks, Sevilla FC. [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Manchester United are full of confidence ahead of then clash after their important Premier League win over long-time rivals Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho believes that “anything is possible” if Manchester United will progress to quarters.

On the task his side is facing to progress to the last-eight, Mourinho said, “I think it is a very difficult match. We are going to try to prove that we are better than the first leg.” Jose Mourinho believes United can go all the way [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho will want to lead his team through to the finals and probably win the cup as this competition and the FA are the only chances for United to carry a silverware this season after the Premier League title seems already gone to their rivals Manchester City.