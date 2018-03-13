Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 12:03
David De Gea has been United's best player all season [Photo: Courtesy]

Sevilla impressed in the first leg of the Champions League tie against Manchester United at home but the Spanish side failed to find the back of the net after heroics saves made by De Gea including the miraculous one he pulled off to deny Luis Muriel’s close-range goal-bound header ending the tie goalless.

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals and Sevilla are doing everything they can to try to avoid another De Gea masterclass.

David De Gea makes a spectacular save from Sevilla's Luis Muriel close-range header [Photo: Courtesy]

The Spanish shot stopper has been sensational for United all season and his performances has compelled Sevilla to send a cheeky request to him on Twitter ahead of the Old Trafford clash.

The statement read: “Hey @D_DeGea, Keep your best stuff for the @FIFAWorldCup this time. Thanks, Sevilla FC.

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Manchester United are full of confidence ahead of then clash after their important Premier League win over long-time rivals Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho believes that “anything is possible” if Manchester United will progress to quarters.

On the task his side is facing to progress to the last-eight, Mourinho said, “I think it is a very difficult match. We are going to try to prove that we are better than the first leg.”

Jose Mourinho believes United can go all the way [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho will want to lead his team through to the finals and probably win the cup as this competition and the FA are the only chances for United to carry a silverware this season after the Premier League title seems already gone to their rivals Manchester City.

SEVILLA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MANCHESTER UNITED DE GEA CHEEKY REQUES
Next Story
GUN DRAMA: League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game
Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation
Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters
LATEST STORIES
Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils

GUN DRAMA: League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Manchester United checks in at Lowry Hotel ahead of Sevilla Champions League clash just hours after WW2 bomb scare

The Manchester United squad checked into the Lowry Hotel on Monday evening just hours after a bomb scare in the city centre.

Kenya ready to conquer Africa one more time: Barkach, Ndiwa lead legion to Algeria

Team out to seek podium sweep in continental cross country meeting.

Athletics: Kiptanui beats the winds to win Lisbon race

Battling high winds, Kenyan Erick Kiptanui and Etagegn Woldu of Ethiopia prevailed in their respective races at the Lisbon Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold

More Stories
Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils

Wenger worried as Arsenal fans now boycott home games

Arsene Wenger is worried by an apparent dip in attendance at the Emirates stadium in recent weeks but said he is confident the team will get back.

Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

Arsenal ‘ready to release’ midfield star on a free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, report the Express .

Man United’s Jesse Lingard painfully dumped in social media by actress girlfriend

Jesse Lingard has been kicked into touch by his actress girlfriend after a whirlwind romance.

Man United legend involved in car accident outside Old Trafford after Red Devil's win over Liverpool

Sir Bobby Charlton was involved in a car accident on Saturday after Manchester United's victory over Liverpool

Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation

Furious PSG star offerd a way out of Paris by United and Chelsea

Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic

Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters

Juventus were on the verge of elimination at the hands of Tottenham after Son Heung-min 39th goal to make it 3-2 on aggregate in the second leg

Barcelona dealt a blow by latest Antoine Griezmann revelation

Barcelona have seemingly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    30 athletes to represent Kenya at the continental championships in Algeria
    This year’s Barclays Kenya open golf championship to take place in Muthaiga golf club
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi