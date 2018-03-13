Athletics: Kiptanui beats the winds to win Lisbon race

By Game Yetu Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 00:08

Battling high winds, Kenyan Erick Kiptanui and Etagegn Woldu of Ethiopia prevailed in their respective races at the Lisbon Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, at the weekend.

Despite the wind and rain, the men's race still witnessed deep results with the first 12 running under 61 minutes.

From the start to the first turn, a stretch of about seven kilometres, the runners forged on with a tailwind, but over the next 10, they faced a headwind, with the final four again run with the wind.

Until that second turn, more than 15 runners remained in the lead group. Only after the 17th kilometre did the race begin to change.

That was the moment Kiptanui upped the tempo to build a small lead. The challengers tried to make up ground at different points in the waning different stages, but couldn't catch Kiptanui, who closed the contest with a 1:00:05 victory. [IAAF]

IAAF GOLD LABEL ROAD RACE ETAGEGN WOLDU
Next Story
Schools: Kaya Tiwi reign supreme in county games
LATEST STORIES
Kenya ready to conquer Africa one more time: Barkach, Ndiwa lead legion to Algeria

Team out to seek podium sweep in continental cross country meeting.

Athletics: Kiptanui beats the winds to win Lisbon race

Battling high winds, Kenyan Erick Kiptanui and Etagegn Woldu of Ethiopia prevailed in their respective races at the Lisbon Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold

Kenyan Premier League: Mathare United versus Leopards clash produces seven goals

Kariobangi striker Kapaito top hit man after six rounds of action.

Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

Manchester United star confirmed on Monday he will bring an end to his illustrious career at the end

Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

there were thousands of empty seats in Arsenal’s

Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

Luiz has not featured in the Premier League for the Blues since

More Stories
Kenya ready to conquer Africa one more time: Barkach, Ndiwa lead legion to Algeria

Team out to seek podium sweep in continental cross country meeting.

Athletics: Kiptanui beats the winds to win Lisbon race

Battling high winds, Kenyan Erick Kiptanui and Etagegn Woldu of Ethiopia prevailed in their respective races at the Lisbon Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold

Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018

Nandi County will play host to Rift Valley Marathon 2018, one of the most anticipated destination marathons set for March 17.

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia faces expulsion for failing to stop doping

Russia’s athletics federation is staring at expulsion from participation in athletics should they fail to comply with the IAAF conditions

Mo Farah caught in ‘racial harassment’ storm

champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on allegations racial harassment at a German airport in Munich.

Doping: The Guardian reports Olympic champ failed tests

The World record-holding Bahraini is embroiled in a drug-testing scandal.

IAAF CEO Gers quits after less than 18 months in job

IAAF CEO Olivier Gers resigns 18 months into his role citing differences with global governing body of athletics’ commercial strategy.

Roger Bannister, the 1st runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, dies aged 88

Record-breaking athlete the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died ,his family announced on Sunday

Why Bedan Karoki could be the next Samuel Wanjiru

He started running while in school in Nyahururu and wants to leave a legacy when he hangs up his spikes.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    30 athletes to represent Kenya at the continental championships in Algeria
    This year’s Barclays Kenya open golf championship to take place in Muthaiga golf club
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi