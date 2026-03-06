×
The Standard

KCAA boss says Bomas did not breach air rules

By David Odongo | Mar. 6, 2026

Ongoing construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex in Nairobi on February 27, 2026. [PCS]

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has said the agency’s mandate to safeguard the country’s airspace is uncompromised, despite ongoing concerns over high-rise developments near Wilson Airport, Bomas of Kenya and Moi Airbase.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
Court invalidates law giving police a blank cheque to hunt online liars and spreaders
'Russia Took Away My Husband' Family buries 'spirit'
.

.

