Opposition: Infrastructure Fund linked to Ruto's campaigns

United Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka address the Press on the proposed National Infrastructure Fund in Nairobi on March 5, 2026, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito]
The Opposition has linked the proposed National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) with President William Ruto’s re-election plans, claiming he intends to use the money covertly for campaigns to retain power in 2027.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you