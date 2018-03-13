Orero breathes life into 'Dago': Dagoretti upset the form book in boys’ basketball

By Elizabeth Mburugu Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 00:00
Principal of Upper Hill School cheer up his Basketball team aplaying against Laiser Hill during Nairobi Metropolitan Secondary School games at Upper Hill. (30/03/13) Photo: Jonah Onyango
 

Minnows humble former national champions Upper Hill in regional finals.

Dagoretti High School’s long wait for a debut in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national Term One Games is over.

When the final whistle was blown in boys' basketball final against former champions Upper Hill, it was all jubilation for Dagoretti.

They defeated the former national winners 58-51 to be crowned regional champions, and also bagged the region’s only ticket to next month’s KSSSA games in Embu.

Upper Hill’s dominance in basketball was broken in a brutal fashion as Dagoretti, fondly known as 'Dago' by their fans, announced their arrival at the helm with much gusto.

Upper Hill, three-time national champions and also 2013 East Africa winners, will, for the first time in many years, miss the national games.

KSSSA chairman and former Upper Hill Principal, Peter Orero, is credited for the school's success.

Before he was transferred to Dagoretti last year, Orero led Upper Hill to national accolades with much ease.

“I’m very passionate about sports because they go hand-in-hand with class work. When I moved to Dagoretti, I started strengthening various teams because the boys were very talented and promising,” said Orero.

He added that his aim was to build strong teams that would excel at both national and East Africa levels in the next two years.

“Proper structures are very important and I’m looking at building future teams in all sports and in two years, we hope to win titles at the East Africa games.”

Under Orero, Upper Hill dominated basketball in Nairobi and were regulars at the national games. At the nationals, they won three titles and were champions at the 2013 East Africa games held in Lira, Uganda.

Meanwhile, Buruburu extended their reign in girls’ basketball after thrashing perennial rivals Parklands Arya 57-27. Chantal Kiobe was impressive scoring 24 points for Buruburu, while Mitchell Awour was second with 14.

Upper Hill retained their rugby 15s title with an emphatic 43-6 win over Lenana. Norbert Okeny scored two tries, while Solomon Maleu, Abdlulatif Wesonga, Brian Kamau, Rolf Smith Puma and Pius Odera touched down once each. Jeoff Akunga scored two penalties for Lenana.

In hockey, Upper Hill reclaimed the regional title after beating last year’s winners Dr Ribeiro Parklands 3-1 in a penalty shootout.

Mount Laverna dethroned Moi Girls Nairobi after beating them 1-0 in the girls' final. Lenana and New Jogoo Road won the boys and girls handball titles.

Nairobi also selected swimming and athletics teams that will represent the region at the national games.

