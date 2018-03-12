Stage set for takeoff: Flat grounds offer apt chance for scrutineering and weighing of cars

By Game Yetu Monday, March 12th 2018 at 00:00
Top fry Nakuru rally 2018 Carl Tundo in action with his Mitsubishi Evolution 10 at Gicheha farm in Nakuru during the Top Fry Nakuru rally 2018 on February 17,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard
 

Pre-Safari Rally events move to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Though known as the home of major football and athletics events, the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, has shown its potential as the ideal place for the 2018 WRC Safari Rally Project pre-event activities.

Scrutineering, which is Safari’s most important pre-rally event, will be done on Thursday outside the stadium's gates 9 and 10, said the Clerk-of-Course Gurvir Bhabra.

The rally officials will check the eligibility of cars as competition machines and ascertain safety standards as per the International  Motorsport Federation (FIA) set standards.

Bhabra said the concrete surface at Kasarani was flat and with the ideal gradient to check cars compared to the original Kenya International Convention Centre spot.

"The area in front of the ticket booths at Kasarani will be turned into parking bays, which will allow drivers and their crew to park awaiting being served," added Gurvir.

Kasarani is also the headquarters of the WRC Safari Rally Project with more than 3,000 square feet office space. 

Bhabra said the rally drivers must park their rally cars at KICC on Friday by 9am and be seated by 10am, an hour before the first car is flagged off.

SAFARI RALLY MOI INTERNATIONAL SPORTS CENTRE KASARANI.
Next Story
Schools: Sinyolo Girls defend hockey title
RELATED STORIES
Rally: Competition to start at KICC with drivers heading to Sopa Lodge in Naivasha
Federation Internationale I de Automobile President Todt impressed by Kenya’s commitment towards a WRC Safari
Safaricom to power mini classic rally
LATEST STORIES
Schools: Kakamega retain rugby title

Defending champions and hosts Kakamega High School won the rugby 15s title as the county Secondary Schools Term One Games ended at the weekend.

Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.

Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to

Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

Arsene Wenger received a welcome boost as Arsenal eased a little of the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

More Stories
Rally: Flat grounds offer apt chance for scrutineering and weighing of cars

Pre-Safari Rally events move to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Colleges: Champs Kericho and Tambach face off in games

Defending champions Kericho and rivals Tambach are favourites in the Rift Valley Teachers Training Colleges games that begin tomorrow at Moi, Baringo

West Ham fans invade pitch, clash with players and club management in ugly defeat to Burnley

West Ham fans brought shame on their club as they stormed the pitch FOUR times and confronted the owners amid toxic riots during their 3-0 defeat

Regional games start this week: St Johns Kaloleni maintain unbeaten run to reclaim hockey crown

Kaya Tiwi, Shimo La Tewa and St John’s Kaloleni earn tickets to Coast regional showpiece.

Swimming: Loreto swimmers shine at Coast junior gala

Loreto Convent Mombasa swimmers splashed into an early lead as Coast Junior swimming gala started yesterday at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.

Menengai, Nakuru Boys brave challenging duel: Battle of titans as Upper Hill clash with Dagoretti

Upper Hill hammer Strathmore School as Dagoretti shock Lang’ata in Nairobi region showdown.

Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

Betway donate kits to Starlets

Betway donate kits to Starlets

Adak and KICD team to fight doping

Adak and KICD team to fight doping

Lucky Kenyan wins Betway Jackpot

Lucky Kenyan wins Betway Jackpot

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi
    Scoreline: Kenya open at 50
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures