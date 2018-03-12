Stage set for takeoff: Flat grounds offer apt chance for scrutineering and weighing of cars

77

Top fry Nakuru rally 2018 Carl Tundo in action with his Mitsubishi Evolution 10 at Gicheha farm in Nakuru during the Top Fry Nakuru rally 2018 on February 17,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Pre-Safari Rally events move to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Though known as the home of major football and athletics events, the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, has shown its potential as the ideal place for the 2018 WRC Safari Rally Project pre-event activities.

Scrutineering, which is Safari’s most important pre-rally event, will be done on Thursday outside the stadium's gates 9 and 10, said the Clerk-of-Course Gurvir Bhabra.

The rally officials will check the eligibility of cars as competition machines and ascertain safety standards as per the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) set standards.

Bhabra said the concrete surface at Kasarani was flat and with the ideal gradient to check cars compared to the original Kenya International Convention Centre spot.

"The area in front of the ticket booths at Kasarani will be turned into parking bays, which will allow drivers and their crew to park awaiting being served," added Gurvir.

Kasarani is also the headquarters of the WRC Safari Rally Project with more than 3,000 square feet office space.

Bhabra said the rally drivers must park their rally cars at KICC on Friday by 9am and be seated by 10am, an hour before the first car is flagged off.