Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

By Reuters Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 21:48
Kane collided with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic
 

* Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

* Bournemouth's Junior Stanislas hit the bar then scored sixth-minute opener

* Tottenham's Harry Kane hobbled off with ankle injury on the half-hour

* Dele Alli ended barren scoring run by equalising after 34 minutes

* Son Heung-min netted Spurs' second with scuffed shot just past the hour

* Son scored the third for his seventh goal in four games

* Serge Aurier added a fourth goal late on after keeper's error

* Bournemouth host West Brom next; Tottenham at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur overcame a worrying injury to talismanic striker Harry Kane to beat mid-table Bournemouth 4-1 with a Son Heung-min double and goals from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier to move up to third in the Premier League.

The loss of England international Kane, Tottenham's top scorer, who went off with an ankle injury on the half-hour, took some of the gloss off a hard-won comeback victory with the visitors slightly flattered by two late goals.

A high-octane Bournemouth start led to Junior Stanislas hitting the bar and then scoring after six minutes but Alli, who had not found the net in 15 games, ended his worst barren spell by equalising from a position usually occupied by Kane.

Alli also played a major part in Spurs' second goal, crossing for Son to score with a scuffed shot before the South Korean netted his seventh goal in four games from a late breakaway.

Full back Serge Aurier made it 4-1 late on after Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic failed to clear his lines.

BOURNEMOUTH SPURS HARRY KANE
Next Story
Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury
RELATED STORIES
Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace
Kane bites Arsenal, reminds Wenger of the player he 'rejected'
Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again
LATEST STORIES
Schools: Kakamega retain rugby title

Defending champions and hosts Kakamega High School won the rugby 15s title as the county Secondary Schools Term One Games ended at the weekend.

Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.

Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to

Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

Arsene Wenger received a welcome boost as Arsenal eased a little of the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

More Stories
Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.

Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to

Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

Arsene Wenger received a welcome boost as Arsenal eased a little of the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Watford…Confirmed lineup, predictions, Aubameyang back and much more

Arsenal are searching for a win at home against Watford, something that has been quite elusive.

Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi
    Scoreline: Kenya open at 50
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures