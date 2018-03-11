Shujaa Sevens books quarterfinal tie against England in Vancouver Sevens

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 14:43
Shujaa Sevens (R) prepare against Fiji (L). [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens starred at the Main Cup by staging spirited performance to book a quarterfinal tie against England in Vancouver Sevens. Shujaa Sevens thrashed Spain 43-0 before brushing aside France in 14-7 win and falling to Fiji in a slim margin defeat of 24-21.

They finished second behind the Fijians in Pool C and are up in arms later in the day against England, as they seek to reach the semifinal of Main Cup in the HSBC Sevens World Series.

A contingent of Shujaa players made remarkable performances. Tries from Billy Odhiambo, Arthur Owira, Jeff Oluoch, Oscar Ouma and Nelson Oyoo lifted the team and aiding their procession to the next stage.

Willy Ambaka was at the double, Eden Agero bagged three and Sammy Oliech also converted to seal the 43-0 demolishing of France.

Collins Injera also made history by landing his 250th try at the Sevens World Series during the slump to Fiji.

Kenya Sevens face England at 10.14 East African Time at the Canada Sevens tonight. Fiji will face off against Argentina as New Zealand plays against USA.

